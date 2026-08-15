PM Modi’s Red Fort speeches clock record 1,177 minutes; surpass Nehru, Indira and Manmohan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the longest cumulative duration of Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort among the top four longest‑serving Prime Ministers of India.

According to data visualised on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi’s speeches from Lal Qila total 1,177 minutes, far exceeding those of his predecessors. The figures show Indira Gandhi at 504 minutes, Manmohan Singh at 417 minutes and Jawaharlal Nehru at 400 minutes.

Despite delivering fewer addresses than some of his predecessors, PM Modi’s consistent, detailed and lengthy speeches on each occasion over more than a decade have given him the highest aggregate speaking time. This reflects a sustained tradition of using the historic platform to share a clear vision, outline national ambitions and present a roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi’s Red Fort addresses have centred on concrete goals for a developed India by 2047. The themes of his speeches include Atmanirbhar Bharat, digital transformation, infrastructure expansion, women’s empowerment, youth opportunities, cultural confidence and the push for green growth.

He also gave an account of achievements and promises the government has delivered under his stewardship. Where earlier leaders often framed challenges in broad ideological terms, PM Modi’s speeches frequently present measurable targets, scheme‑level updates and a forward‑looking narrative of national aspiration to attain a common goal of Viksit Bharat.

The sheer length of his addresses has allowed greater detail on policy direction and citizen participation. The data underscores how the Independence Day speech has evolved from a primarily reflective or ideological exercise into a detailed annual progress report and future blueprint.

PM Modi’s record cumulative duration positions his addresses as the most extensive body of Red Fort oratory among modern Prime Ministers, reinforcing the platform’s role in shaping public discourse on India’s development path.