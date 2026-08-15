Independence Day Celebrations Held at Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Telangana Office in Nampally

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Telangana celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour at its office in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Friday. The national flag was ceremonially hoisted by the organisation’s State President, Uday Singh Bayas.

Addressing the gathering, Uday Singh Bayas paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and national heroes whose sacrifices played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence. He said Independence Day is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and to reaffirm the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect the country’s unity, integrity and democratic values.

He stressed the importance of strengthening national unity and social harmony and called upon the younger generation to actively contribute to the country’s development. He urged the youth to uphold patriotism, discipline and social responsibility and work towards building a stronger, prosperous and progressive India.

Several office-bearers and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Telangana participated in the celebrations. Among those present were General Secretary Rana Nagesh Singh, Treasurer Ajay Singh, Shakti Singh, Manmohan Singh, Prabhu Singh, Govind Raj Singh, Chandrakishan Singh, Ratan Singh, Jag Bhushan Singh, Kailash Singh, Vivek Singh and Jyoti.

The gathering paid respects to the national flag and remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. The programme concluded on a patriotic note, with sweets distributed among the participants.