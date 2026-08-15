Priest Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Minor Girl Inside Temple in Ramachandrapuram

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident involving a minor girl has been reported in Ramachandrapuram, within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. A temple priest has been accused of assaulting the minor girl inside the temple premises.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Sayanna, an elderly priest. It is alleged that Sayanna took the minor girl inside the temple and then locked the temple from the outside before assaulting her.

The incident came to light when some villagers reportedly noticed the priest behaving inappropriately with the minor girl. Suspecting something was wrong, the villagers immediately alerted the police.

Following the information, police reached the spot and began an investigation. Statements are being collected from the minor girl and other people who may have information about the incident.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Investigators are also examining how the minor girl entered the temple and who else was present in the vicinity at the time of the alleged incident.

Police are collecting evidence and examining all aspects of the case. The identity and other personal details of the minor girl are being kept confidential in accordance with legal provisions protecting child victims.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The incident has caused concern among local residents, who have urged the authorities to take strict legal action if the allegations are established.