10-Km-Long Traffic Jam on Srisailam Road, Thousands of Devotees Face Severe Hardship

Srisailam: Severe traffic congestion was reported on the Srisailam route as a large number of devotees travelled to the temple town over the weekend, resulting in vehicles being stuck for nearly 10 kilometres.

The traffic jam was particularly heavy on the stretch from Domalapent (Brahmagiri) to Lingalagattu, while congestion was also reported from Lingalagattu towards the Srisailam entrance.

With thousands of devotees travelling towards Srisailam, the heavy flow of vehicles brought traffic movement to a crawl. Several vehicles remained stranded for hours, leaving devotees facing considerable inconvenience and hardship.

The congestion caused chaos along the route, with long queues of vehicles extending for several kilometres. Many devotees travelling with families were reportedly forced to wait for extended periods before they could proceed towards Srisailam.

The situation also created difficulties for vehicles attempting to move in and out of the temple town. The heavy weekend rush, combined with the large number of vehicles on the route, contributed to the prolonged traffic disruption.

Police personnel were deployed at key points along the route to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of vehicles. Traffic management measures were taken to reduce the congestion and ensure that vehicles could gradually move towards the Srisailam entrance.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and regulate traffic in view of the heavy inflow of devotees. Travellers heading towards Srisailam have been advised to remain patient and follow the instructions of traffic police to avoid further congestion.