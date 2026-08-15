AP Minister Ill During Independence Day Celebrations video viral

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy reportedly fell ill during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Tirupati Parade Ground.

The minister had been standing for nearly an hour during the programme and also delivered a speech. Shortly afterwards, he reportedly experienced a sudden drop in blood pressure and felt unwell.

Officials and those present at the venue immediately attended to the minister and provided the necessary medical assistance. He was reportedly taken for medical evaluation following the incident.

The incident caused concern among officials and attendees at the celebrations. Further details regarding the minister’s health condition are awaited from medical authorities.