Andhra Pradesh

AP Minister Ill During Independence Day Celebrations video viral

He was reportedly taken for medical evaluation following the incident

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed15 August 2026 - 18:59
AP Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Falls Ill During Independence Day Celebrations
AP Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Falls Ill During Independence Day Celebrations

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Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy reportedly fell ill during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Tirupati Parade Ground.

The minister had been standing for nearly an hour during the programme and also delivered a speech. Shortly afterwards, he reportedly experienced a sudden drop in blood pressure and felt unwell.

Officials and those present at the venue immediately attended to the minister and provided the necessary medical assistance. He was reportedly taken for medical evaluation following the incident.

The incident caused concern among officials and attendees at the celebrations. Further details regarding the minister’s health condition are awaited from medical authorities.

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Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed15 August 2026 - 18:59
Photo of Iftequar Syed

Iftequar Syed

With years of experience in Content Editing, Syed Iftequar excels in analyzing local & national news while offering in-depth insights into global developments. His expertise in blending sports with current affairs makes him a key contributor to Munsif News 24x7.
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