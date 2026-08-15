Hyderabad Faces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption, Several Areas to Be Affected

Hyderabad: Residents across several parts of Hyderabad may face water supply disruptions for nearly 24 hours due to major maintenance and technical works at the Phase-IV pumping station located at the Peddapur campus of the Singur project.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the works are scheduled from 10 am on August 17 to 10 am on August 18. The planned works include junction work on the pumping main, connection of the gravity main and replacement of several valves.

Due to the work, water supply is expected to be completely or partially disrupted in several areas. Some localities may also receive water at low pressure during the maintenance period.

The affected areas include BHEL, MIG-I and MIG-II, Rail Vihar, Chandanagar, Indian School of Business, KPHB Colony, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Manikonda, Narsingi, Gayatri Nagar, Borabanda, ESI, SR Nagar, Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Ameerpet, Vengal Rao Nagar, Sanath Nagar, NIMS, Banjara Hills, Tatte Khana, Somajiguda, Kondapur, Aditya Nagar, Prem Nagar, Hafeezpet, Mayuri Nagar, Gokul Plots, Malaysian Township, Hyder Nagar, Reddy Labs, Coca-Cola, IDA and Bolarum, among other areas.

The Water Board has advised residents in the affected localities to use water carefully and avoid unnecessary consumption during the disruption. Residents have also been advised to store sufficient water in advance according to their requirements.

The disruption is expected to continue for around 24 hours, and water supply will be restored to normal after the scheduled works are completed.