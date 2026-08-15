Hockey World Cup Harmanpreet brace powers India to 3-1 win over Wales in campaign opener

Amstelveen : Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice from penalty corners as India began their campaign in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wales in their Pool D opener at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Saturday.

Sanjay Rana had earlier put India ahead before Harmanpreet doubled the advantage in the opening quarter. The Indian captain struck again in the third quarter to put his side firmly in control, while Wales managed a consolation goal in the final quarter.

India, playing in their new saffron jersey, were tested early as Wales made an aggressive start. Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was called into action in the opening exchanges and responded well as Wales looked to put pressure on the higher-ranked Indians.

India gradually settled into the contest and earned two penalty corners in quick succession. Sanjay converted the second opportunity in the ninth minute to break the deadlock. India then earned another penalty corner, and Harmanpreet made no mistake, unleashing his trademark drag-flick to make it 2-0 shortly after.

Wales had an excellent opportunity to reduce the deficit early in the second quarter when Pritchard found himself one-on-one with the Indian goalkeeper. He managed to get around the keeper, but his effort struck the near post, allowing India to escape.

India continued to control possession and create openings, with Rajinder coming close late in the second quarter after a swift counter-attack. His shot from the edge of the circle, however, went wide as India took a 2-0 lead into half-time.

The third quarter saw India remain largely untroubled, with their defence dealing effectively with Wales’ attempts to penetrate the circle.

Harmanpreet then added his second goal of the evening in the 13th minute of the quarter. Another penalty corner presented the opportunity, and the skipper produced a precise drag-flick from the left to extend India’s lead to 3-0.

India entered the final quarter in complete control, but Wales continued to search for a way back into the match.

Indian goalkeeper Mohith HS produced an excellent save from a powerful penalty-corner drag-flick by Gareth Furlong, keeping Wales scoreless.

Wales finally found the net in the 11th minute of the final quarter after a scramble in front of the Indian goal. The ball appeared to have been stopped initially, but Wales recovered it and pushed it over the line. A video referral confirmed the goal, reducing India’s lead to 3-1.

India, however, held firm through the remaining minutes to secure all three points and make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

India will next face England on Monday before taking on Pakistan in their final Pool D match on August 19.