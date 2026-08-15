St. Rose Mary High School Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour

Hyderabad: St. Rose Mary High School celebrated the 80th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2026, with great enthusiasm, patriotic spirit and a strong sense of national pride. Students, teachers and school representatives came together to mark the historic occasion and reflect on the values of freedom, unity, discipline and service to the nation.

The programme was organised in a dignified atmosphere, with students actively participating in patriotic activities and presentations. The celebrations aimed to instil patriotism among students, promote respect for the National Flag and encourage them to become responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.

A special highlight of the celebrations was the presentation of the Inter-School Football Winners’ Trophy to the 10th-class boys’ team. The trophy was presented by Syed Razzaq Ahmed, AGP, Civil Court, along with Mohd Mohidduin Quarrath, President, St. Rose Mary High School and Advocate, High Court, Zakiya Begum, Secretary, St. Rose Mary High School, and Sadia Parvez, Principal, St. Rose Mary High School.

The 10th-class team secured victory against the 9th-class team in the football final. The 10th-class boys won the first two games 21–17 and 21–15, securing the championship title.

The dignitaries congratulated the winning players and appreciated their hard work, discipline and teamwork. Teachers and school representatives also encouraged the students to maintain the same spirit of dedication both on the sports field and in their academic pursuits.

The celebrations also featured a commemorative trophy/memento, adding a special moment to the Independence Day programme. Students and staff posed for photographs with the football winners following the trophy presentation.

The programme concluded with patriotic greetings of “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Hind”, along with appreciation for the students, teachers and staff whose collective efforts contributed to making the 80th Independence Day celebration a memorable occasion.

The event successfully conveyed the message that patriotism, unity, discipline, education and responsible citizenship are essential for building a strong and progressive India.