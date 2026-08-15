Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society Celebrates 80th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervour

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour at the SUES Main Ground, with enthusiastic participation from students, principals, faculty members and staff of its constituent schools and junior colleges.

The national flag was unfurled by Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman, SUES, in the presence of Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, SUES, and Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary, SUES and Chairman of the Sports Development Committee.

The NCC cadets of Sultan-ul-Uloom Public School presented an impressive parade during the celebrations. Their discipline, coordination and patriotic spirit were widely appreciated by the gathering.

Addressing the students and staff, Mohammed Waliullah congratulated everyone on Independence Day and quoted the famous verse of Allama Iqbal:

“Mazhab nahin sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna, Hindi hain hum, watan hai Hindustan hamara.”

He urged students to focus on education, strive for excellence and work towards building a successful and distinguished future.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Javeed highlighted India’s progress and stressed the importance of unity for the country’s continued development. Recalling Bahadur Shah Zafar and the freedom struggle of 1857, he spoke about the values of courage, sacrifice and togetherness that shaped India’s struggle for independence.

He also appreciated the efforts and achievements of the Society’s educational institutions. He particularly highlighted the 33-year record of 100 per cent results at Sultan-ul-Uloom Public School, while also acknowledging the achievements of MJCET, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy and Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law.

He further noted the academic achievements of Ghulam Ahmed College of Education, including its second rank at the national level in the NAAC assessment and its A+ accreditation.

Emphasising that unity is the key to progress, Zafar Javeed said the talent, dedication and determination displayed by SUES students give him confidence in the bright future of the country.

As part of the celebrations, students who excelled in various sports were honoured with cash rewards in recognition of their achievements. Md Yousufuddin, Physical Director, SDC–SUES, was also felicitated with a memento and appreciated for his valuable contribution to sports and physical education.

The Independence Day celebrations concluded on a patriotic note, with speakers emphasising the importance of national unity, educational excellence, discipline and social responsibility in building a progressive and prosperous India.