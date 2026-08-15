Over 60,000 Applications Received for Indiramma Houses; 1,920 More Units Announced in Four Constituencies

Hyderabad, August 15: The Telangana Housing Board has received an overwhelming response to the Indiramma Houses Towers scheme, with 60,014 applications submitted for 7,340 housing units across 16 constituencies in the Hyderabad region.

Housing Board Vice Chairman V.P. Gautam said the application process for the 16 constituencies concluded on Saturday. The applications will now be scrutinised, following which the lottery process is expected to be conducted after August 20.

He said construction tenders for the housing projects have already been invited and preparations are underway to begin full-scale construction work in the first week of September. The applications received so far indicate an average of 8.18 applicants per flat.

Applications Open for 1,920 More Houses

The Housing Board has now expanded the scheme to four additional Assembly constituencies — LB Nagar, Goshamahal, Musheerabad and Chandrayangutta.

A total of 1,920 housing units will be constructed across these four constituencies, with applications being accepted from August 16 to September 3.

Eligible residents can submit their applications through MeeSeva centres, the MeeSeva website or MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Under the scheme, the government is providing valuable land free of cost for the housing projects and will also provide a ₹5 lakh subsidy per unit.

The Indiramma Houses Towers will consist of a stilt level plus 10 floors. The projects are being taken up at Ammangal in Hayathnagar under LB Nagar, Goshamahal, Jamistanpur in Musheerabad and Bandlaguda near Falaknuma in Chandrayangutta.

As part of the pilot project, 480 flats will be constructed in each of the four constituencies, taking the total to 1,920 units.

The government has said that the decision to construct the houses within the beneficiaries’ existing constituencies is aimed at ensuring that low-income families do not have to leave their long-standing neighbourhoods in order to own a home.

Allocation Through Lottery

The Housing Board has assured applicants that the allotment process will be conducted through a transparent lottery system. Officials have urged people not to believe rumours or harbour doubts about the procedure.

Applicants are required to pay a ₹10,000 application fee. The amount will be refunded to those who are not selected through the lottery.

Those selected for allotment will be allowed to pay the required ₹6 lakh contribution in four instalments.

V.P. Gautam urged eligible residents to make full use of the scheme and take advantage of the opportunity to realise their dream of owning a home.

For information or clarification regarding the scheme, applicants can contact the dedicated helpline at 040-24603572.

Applications Received Across 16 Constituencies

The 60,014 applications received for 7,340 houses are distributed across the 16 constituencies as follows:

Amberpet: 3,893

3,893 Bahadurpura: 2,281

2,281 Ibrahimpatnam: 1,398

1,398 Karwan: 2,773

2,773 Khairatabad: 6,970

6,970 Kukatpally: 9,208

9,208 Maheshwaram: 1,066

1,066 Malakpet: 4,459

4,459 Malkajgiri: 1,717

1,717 Medchal: 2,155

2,155 Nampally: 5,114

5,114 Quthbullapur: 7,210

7,210 Rajendranagar: 2,723

2,723 Sanathnagar: 1,861

1,861 Secunderabad Cantonment: 2,326

2,326 Serilingampally: 4,860

The Telangana Housing Board said the Indiramma Houses Towers scheme is aimed at providing affordable and permanent housing to low-income families while allowing beneficiaries to continue living within their existing localities.