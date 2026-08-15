India’s next generation of builders and innovators is already here: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday said that India’s next generation of builders is already here and we just need to find them, back them and give them a platform.

Announcing that the first edition of ‘Vande Bharatam’ initiative is over, the billionaire industrialist said that for him, on this Independence Day, there is no better reminder of what India is capable of.

Launched by Gautam Adani, the ‘Vande Bharatam’ initiative attracted more than 26,000 entries from across India. Participants at the event also credited the platform for helping them connect directly with investors and mentors.

“26,000+ applications. Every state represented. Young founders, women entrepreneurs, rural innovators and remarkable problem-solvers from Tier 2 and 3 Bharat. All of them are winners and their journey has just begun,” Gautam Adani said in a post on social media X.

“What stays with me is the extraordinary depth of talent across this country,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

“Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind,” Gautam Adani said.

Earlier, Gautam Adani said that staying true to one’s values, beliefs, and convictions is among the most important things to do during defining moments. In his Independence Day address, the Adani Group Chairman reflected on trust, sacrifice, and the responsibility that comes with India’s freedom.

“There are times when the most important thing you can do is stay true to what you know, what you value and what you believe in,” the industrialist stressed.

Gautam Adani said that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration for him but also a day of gratitude, and the journey of major transformation requires sacrifice and patience.

“That is why August 15th is not merely a day of celebration for me; it is also a day of gratitude. And perhaps this gratitude teaches us another profound lesson of life: that no major transformation occurs without sacrifice, nor without patience,” the billionaire industrialist said.