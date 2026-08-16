Andhra Pradesh Police Employees Dance to Telangana Song During Independence Day Celebrations

Alluri Sitarama Raju District: A video of employees of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) dancing to a popular Telangana song during Independence Day celebrations has drawn attention on social media.

The incident reportedly took place at the APFDC office in Chintapalli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where officials and employees hoisted the national flag as part of the August 15 celebrations.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, the employees reportedly danced to the popular Telugu song “Ranu Bombayki Ranu”, creating a lively atmosphere at the office premises.

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The celebrations featured employees participating enthusiastically in the cultural programme, with their dance performance subsequently attracting attention online.

The event highlighted the festive spirit surrounding Independence Day celebrations, with government employees taking part in cultural activities after the formal flag-hoisting ceremony.