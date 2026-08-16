Hyderabad City Police Invites Applications for Special Police Officer Posts

Applications are invited for enrolment as Special Police Officers (150) vacancies in Hyderabad City Police purely on temporary basis from Ex-Servicemen, Ex-Paramilitary Forces and Retired Police Personnel. The Candidates should fulfil the following conditions:

(a) Age should be below 58 years of age as on 31-08-2026 for Ex-serviceman. Ex-Paramilitary & Retired Police Personnel those who have retired from service within two years are eligible to apply for them upper age limit is 62 years.

(b) Honorarium per Month is Rs. 26,000/- and leave is not entitled. In case of leaves if required subject to without pay.

(c) They should be in possession of following documents original and xerox copy:-

(i) Discharge Book / Discharge Certificate / Retirement Order.

(ii) Aadhar Card, PAN Card, SBI passbook Xerox, voter id &

Caste certificate.

(iii) Technical Trade Proficiency Certificate if Applicable.

(iv) Valid Driving Licence LMV / HMV for Driver candidates only.

(v) Three passport size photographs.

(d) All the interested candidates should apply personally at SPOs Office, CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad for submission of application.

2. Last date for submission of applications is on 25-08-2026 at 5 PM.