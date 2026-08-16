Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Police Invites Applications for Special Police Officer Posts

Last date for submission of applications is on 25-08-2026 at 5 PM

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 August 2026 - 15:56
Hyderabad City Police Invites Applications for Special Police Officer Posts
Hyderabad City Police Invites Applications for Special Police Officer Posts

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Applications are invited for enrolment as Special Police Officers (150) vacancies in Hyderabad City Police purely on temporary basis from Ex-Servicemen, Ex-Paramilitary Forces and Retired Police Personnel. The Candidates should fulfil the following conditions:

 (a)         Age should be below 58 years of age as on 31-08-2026 for Ex-serviceman.  Ex-Paramilitary & Retired Police Personnel those      who                have retired from service within two years are eligible to apply for them upper age limit is 62 years. 

(b)          Honorarium per Month is Rs. 26,000/- and leave is not entitled. In case of leaves if required subject to without pay.    

(c)           They should be in possession of following documents original                      and xerox copy:-

                                (i)            Discharge Book / Discharge Certificate / Retirement Order.

                                (ii)           Aadhar Card, PAN Card, SBI passbook Xerox, voter id &    

                        Caste certificate.

                                (iii)          Technical Trade Proficiency Certificate if Applicable.

                                (iv)         Valid Driving Licence LMV / HMV for Driver candidates only.

                                (v)          Three passport size photographs.

(d)          All the interested candidates should apply personally at SPOs Office, CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad for submission of application.

2. Last date for submission of applications is on 25-08-2026 at 5 PM.   

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 August 2026 - 15:56
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button