Telangana

Telangana Government Approves Scheme to Convert 18,766 Petrol and Diesel Autos into Electric Vehicles

The Telangana government has approved the Telangana Auto Rickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme-2026 to facilitate the conversion of petrol- and diesel-powered auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 August 2026 - 14:54
Telangana Government Approves Scheme to Convert 18,766 Petrol and Diesel Autos into Electric Vehicles
Telangana Government Approves Scheme to Convert 18,766 Petrol and Diesel Autos into Electric Vehicles

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the Telangana Auto Rickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme-2026 to facilitate the conversion of petrol- and diesel-powered auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the scheme, aligned with the Telangana Rising Vision-2047, will cover 18,766 eligible auto-rickshaws, including 11,254 diesel-powered and 7,512 petrol-powered vehicles.

Under the scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1.50 lakh to eligible beneficiaries for installing AIS-123-approved electric conversion kits in existing auto-rickshaws or purchasing new factory-built electric passenger three-wheelers.

Retrofit and New EV Options

Beneficiaries opting to retrofit their existing vehicles will be allowed to choose between fixed and swappable battery systems. Those purchasing new electric auto-rickshaws will receive a fixed subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakh, which will be deducted from the vehicle’s on-road price by government-designated dealers.

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The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for implementing the scheme. The SC, ST, BC and Minority Welfare departments will contribute Rs 50 crore each towards the programme.

Three-Tier Monitoring System

A three-tier mechanism will be established to ensure transparent implementation of the scheme. It will include a state-level committee, scheme implementation committee and district-level approval committees.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the initiative aims to reduce air and noise pollution, lower fuel expenses for auto-rickshaw drivers and promote clean and sustainable urban public transport in Hyderabad.

He said the government seeks to strike a balance between environmental protection, sustainable development and the economic interests of auto-rickshaw drivers through the new initiative.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 August 2026 - 14:54
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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