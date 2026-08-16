Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Receive Notices Over Alleged Promotion of Pan Masala

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have reportedly received notices from Maharashtra Food Safety officials over their alleged indirect promotion of pan masala products.

According to officials, the notices were issued in connection with advertisements featuring the actors that are alleged to promote or endorse pan masala brands. Pan masala products containing prohibited substances are banned or restricted in Maharashtra under the state’s food safety regulations.

Food Safety authorities are examining whether the advertisements violate applicable laws and regulations governing the promotion and sale of such products.

The notices seek responses from the actors regarding their association with the advertisements and the products being promoted. Officials are expected to examine the nature of the endorsements before deciding on any further action.

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The development has once again brought attention to the involvement of Bollywood celebrities in advertisements for pan masala and related products. Critics have previously raised concerns that such endorsements, particularly by high-profile actors, could influence consumers and indirectly promote products that are subject to health and regulatory restrictions.

Further details regarding the notices and the responses from Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are awaited.