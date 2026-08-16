Prez Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi on Sunday, marking his death anniversary.

The leaders also attended a solemn prayer meeting held in Vajpayee’s memory.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman Harivansh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin were among the leaders who joined in paying homage to the late leader.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a statesman but also a poet and writer.

He served as India’s Prime Minister three times — first briefly in 1996 for 13 days, then from 1998 to 1999 for 13 months, and later for a full term from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to social media and paid homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, hailing his remarkable vision.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us.”

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid heartfelt tributes to the former Prime Minister, recalling his contributions to the nation.

“On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and the founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I pay my homage to him. Atal ji was a patriot politician of such calibre who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation,” HM Shah said in a post on X.

“On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India’s strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time. Atal ji’s towering personality and leadership will continue to inspire every BJP worker towards nation-building forever,” he added.