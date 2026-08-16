Two killed as bus runs over pilgrims in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Jhalawar: Two people were killed and several others injured after an out-of-control bus reportedly ran over a group of pilgrims visiting the Pataliya Pir Dargah valley in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, officials said on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place late on Saturday when the bus, which was carrying passengers, suddenly lost control and allegedly sped down from the upper section of the valley before hitting people who were standing along the road.

Two young men lost their lives in the accident, while around half a dozen other people sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment late on Saturday, officials said.

According to the injured people, the bus suddenly picked up speed while coming down from the upper part of the valley and ran over pilgrims gathered on the road.

Officials suspect that the accident may have occurred because of a possible brake failure, although the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established.

Speaking to the reporters, one of the injured victims said, “It was a private bus. The bus brakes may have failed, or I’m not sure what happened. The bus ran us over.”

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid and Rehan, two young men reportedly belonging to the Ramganjmandi area of Kota district in Rajasthan.

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Following the accident, the injured were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were provided medical treatment. One of the injured victims, whose condition was stated to be critical, has been referred to Kota for specialised and better treatment.

According to the available information, several of the injured victims suffered serious injuries, including trauma to the head and abdomen.

Police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances that led to the bus losing control.

Officials are also looking into the possibility of a mechanical failure, including brake failure, as a reason behind the tragedy.

Further details are awaited.