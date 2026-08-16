Heavy rain forecast for four northern Tamil Nadu districts; showers in Puducherry

Chennai: Four northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, are likely to receive heavy rain on Monday, while moderate showers are expected in the Western Ghats districts on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

In its latest weather bulletin, the department said one or two places in districts along the Western Ghats could experience moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds on Sunday.

Light rain with thunderstorms is also likely at isolated places across the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify on Monday, with heavy showers forecast at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The rain could be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Moderate rainfall is also likely in 16 districts, including those along the Western Ghats, as well as Chennai, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore.

A few places in the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region may receive light rain. On Tuesday, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts.

Moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds have been forecast at a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, besides Puducherry.

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The weather department has forecast another spell of heavy rain on Wednesday (August 19). One or two places in the Nilgiris, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts are likely to receive intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may also sweep across these districts during thundershowers, the bulletin said.

Residents in areas covered by the heavy-rain forecast have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds. Motorists should exercise care on waterlogged or slippery roads, while people have been urged to avoid taking shelter under trees or near weak structures during lightning.

The spell is expected to bring temporary relief from humid conditions in several areas. However, short and intense showers could result in localised waterlogging in low-lying urban neighbourhoods and traffic disruption, particularly in Chennai and its surrounding districts. Local authorities are expected to monitor vulnerable areas as rainfall activity increases.