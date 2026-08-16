Protocol Row in Suryapet as Local MLA’s Name Missing from Salute Base Plaque

Suryapet: A protocol controversy has erupted in Suryapet after the name of local BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy was reportedly missing from the foundation plaque installed at the newly constructed Salute Base at the Police Parade Ground.

The Salute Base was inaugurated by Telangana Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

According to BRS leaders, the plaque prominently carries the names of several senior police and administrative officials, including DGP C.V. Anand, the Multi-Zone Inspector General, Deputy Inspectors General, Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, Superintendent of Police Narasimha, Additional SP and DSP-level officials.

However, the omission of the name of the local MLA, Jagadish Reddy, has triggered criticism from BRS ranks, who alleged that established protocol was not followed.

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BRS leaders strongly condemned the police department’s handling of the plaque and questioned why the elected representative from the constituency was not included while the names of several officials were mentioned.

They demanded that action be taken against those responsible for the alleged protocol lapse and urged the authorities to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The controversy has added to political tensions in the district, with BRS leaders seeking an explanation from the concerned authorities over the omission.