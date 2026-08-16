KT Rama Rao Attends Wedding Ceremony of Film Producer Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of well-known Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh in Hyderabad.

KTR extended his greetings and best wishes to the newlyweds and their families on the occasion.

The wedding ceremony was attended by family members, friends and several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry and political circles.

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KTR’s presence at the event added a political touch to the high-profile wedding, with photographs and videos from the ceremony being shared on social media.

Bandla Ganesh is a well-known personality in the Telugu film industry and has produced several popular films.

The wedding brought together personalities from both the entertainment and political spheres in Hyderabad.