Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao Attends Wedding Ceremony of Film Producer Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of well-known Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 August 2026 - 15:12
KT Rama Rao Attends Wedding Ceremony of Film Producer Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter
KT Rama Rao Attends Wedding Ceremony of Film Producer Bandla Ganesh’s Daughter

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Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of well-known Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh in Hyderabad.

KTR extended his greetings and best wishes to the newlyweds and their families on the occasion.

The wedding ceremony was attended by family members, friends and several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry and political circles.

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KTR’s presence at the event added a political touch to the high-profile wedding, with photographs and videos from the ceremony being shared on social media.

Bandla Ganesh is a well-known personality in the Telugu film industry and has produced several popular films.

The wedding brought together personalities from both the entertainment and political spheres in Hyderabad.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 August 2026 - 15:12
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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