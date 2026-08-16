Rajendranagar Task Force Nabs 3 Drug Sellers Illegal Mephentermine Injections Seized

the Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, Hyderabad City, acting on credible information, apprehended Mohammad Aijaz, aged 23 years, at Nawab Saheb Kunta, Falaknuma, for illegally selling and peddling Mephentermine Sulphate injections. During the operation, 60 Vails of Mephentermine Sulphate injection and 46 used Syringes were seized from his possession, with a total value of Rs. 6, 00,000/-.

Case Details:

Cr. No. 425/2026, u/S: 318(4), 278, 152 R/W 3 (5) BNS and Sec 18© r/w 27 (b)(ii) of DC Act of Falaknuma PS.

During enquiry, Aijaz disclosed that he had procured the Mephentermine injections from Mohd. Saif Khan, who was supplying the injections on the instructions of Mohammed Zuber @ Zubair. Further enquiry revealed that Mohammed Zuber @ Zubair was the main source of the Mephentermine injections. It was further revealed that Mohammed Zuber @ Zubair was procuring the injections through IndiaMART, an online marketplace, by placing orders online. The products were delivered to him through third-party courier services. He was allegedly purchasing a pack containing 30 injections for approximately ₹5,000 and selling each injection for around ₹1,000, thereby earning substantial illegal profits.

ACCUSED PERSONS:

1). Mohammad Aijaz S/o Mohammad Mehraj, Age 23, Occ. Work in KPB Complex cloth store at Charminar, R/o. H.No.19-4-281/D/92, Near Gudi Ka Dawakhana, Nawabsahebkunta, Falaknuma (Injections seller & Peddler)

Previously Involved cases:

1. Cr. No. 193/2017 U/s 379 IPC of Santosh nagar PS

2. Cr. No. 940/2021 U/s 380 IPC of Mailardevpally PS

3. Cr. No. 343/2022 U/s 324, 427 r/w 34 IPC of Bahadurpura PS

4. Cr. No. 225/2025 U/s 302(2) BNS of Falaknuma PS

5. Cr. No. 238/2026, U/s: 125, 318(4) BNS of Bahadurpura PS

2). MOHAMMED ZUBER @ ZUBAIR S/o Mohd Moin, Age 30 yrs, Occ. Modelling, R/o. Nawab sab Kunta, Falaknuma. (Injections seller & Peddler)

Previously Involved cases

1). Cr. No. 314/2025 U/s 318(4) BNS, 278 BNS, 125 BNS, 18(C) DCA, 27(b)(ii) DCA, 18(a)(vi) DCA of Chatrinaka PS

3). MOHD SAIF KHAN S/o Mohd Younus khan, Age 20 yrs, Occ. Car Driver, R/o. Nawab sab Kunta, Falaknuma.

4). Shubham Rajput, R/o. Rajasthan. (Source – Absconding)

The CP Hyderabad appreciated the good work by the Task Force, Rajendranagar team, Ravi Inspecter, Si Darmesh, PC Krishna Goud and Team, under the supervision of Sri. K. S. Rao, Addl. DCP, Rajendranagar & Shamshabad Zones, Hyderabad City.

Advisory

Citizens are requested to inform the police about any information related to Drug selling, consuming via Dial 112 or Hyderabad City Police helplines immediately. Identity will be kept confidential.