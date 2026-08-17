Telangana to fill government vacancies every six months, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Appealing to the youth not to fall in the trap of Opposition’s ‘false propaganda’ and to prepare for competitive exams, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has declared that the state government will identify vacancies and fill them every six months.

“Filling vacancies is our responsibility and preparing for the exams is yours,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Parkal in Warangal district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government failed to fill the jobs and ruined the lives of the unemployed youth.

“The people’s government has already completed the recruitment for 72,000 government jobs and issued notifications for police recruitment. We also relaxed age limit for the sake of the unemployed youth future,” he said and warned unemployed youth not to get misled by political rhetoric and false promises.

He claimed that the Telangana government is a role model in the empowerment of women, farmers and youth.

“‘People’s Government’ initiated a slew of concerted measures for the welfare of farmers, women and the unemployed,” he said.

Highlighting the farmers welfare, the Chief Minister added that even though the Kaleshwaram project turned into a disaster, the state government took all measures to fill the reservoirs and enable farmers to achieve bumper harvests.

“The government procured Paddy and paid Rs 90,000 crore to the farmers in just 32 months. We introduced Rythu Bharosa and implemented farm loan waiver scheme to make the farmer the king,” he said while claiming that more than Rs 1 lakh crore was spent for the welfare of farmers over the past two-and-a-half years.

Countering the Opposition’s allegations, the Chief Minister said it was the current Congress-led state government which provided bonus for the fine-variety paddy.

Revanth Reddy said that the previous BRS government scrapped the zero-interest loan scheme but the current Congress government provided zero-interest loans and took measures to economically empower women.

“We entrusted the task of making uniforms to women’s self-help groups and encouraged them to operate solar plants and petrol bunks.”

The Chief Minister nailed former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for appointing his family members in key posts during the previous government’s tenure.

“Had KCR appointed his son KTR and son-in-law Harish as Ministers. KCR also made his daughter as an MP and when she lost election, the BRS leader made her an MLC,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said KCR appointed also his brother-in-law’s son Santosh Rao as an MP.

“KCR family member Vinod Rao was nominated as Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission.”

Alleging that KCR’s family benefitted under the BRS rule, CM Revanth Reddy said ‘People’s government’ (referring to Congress-led state government) gave importance to common people.