Wife Allegedly Kills Husband With Stone Over Retirement Funds

Siddipet: A man was allegedly killed by his wife following a dispute over retirement funds and property in Husnabad town of Siddipet district.

The incident reportedly took place in Hanuman Nagar locality, where Rajamani allegedly attacked her husband, Venkatesham, with a stone during a heated argument, resulting in his death.

According to preliminary information, Venkatesham was working as a Commercial Tax Officer in Asifabad, while Rajamani was serving as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). Venkatesham was reportedly due to retire from government service this month.

Police suspect that disputes over his retirement benefits and assets had led to frequent arguments between the couple. The situation allegedly escalated during one such quarrel, after which Rajamani attacked Venkatesham with a stone.

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Following the incident, police registered a case against Rajamani and took her into custody. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the alleged murder.

Further details are awaited as police continue their investigation.