Telangana

CID Probe Ordered Against Telangana DIG Over Alleged Misuse of Power and Disproportionate Assets

One of the allegations is that the officer allegedly purchased around 20 acres of land in a district in southern Telangana. There are also claims that the officer is currently collecting substantial amounts of money for the construction of a residential property.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 August 2026 - 11:48
CID Probe Ordered Against Telangana DIG Over Alleged Misuse of Power and Disproportionate Assets
CID Probe Ordered Against Telangana DIG Over Alleged Misuse of Power and Disproportionate Assets

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Hyderabad: A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe has reportedly been ordered against a senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank police officer in Telangana following complaints alleging misuse of official power, irregularities in transfers and promotions, and possession of illegal assets.

According to information circulating among senior officials, a complaint has been received against one of the nine DIG-level officers currently serving in Telangana, excluding two officers belonging to central services. The complaint reportedly contains serious allegations of large-scale irregularities and abuse of authority.

One of the allegations is that the officer allegedly purchased around 20 acres of land in a district in southern Telangana. There are also claims that the officer is currently collecting substantial amounts of money for the construction of a residential property.

The complaints further allege that money is being collected from police personnel at different levels, ranging from DCPs to constables, in connection with promotions and transfers. The allegations reportedly include claims that an SI working under the officer’s jurisdiction was being targeted in connection with the alleged activities.

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Following the complaints, senior authorities are said to have directed the CID to investigate the allegations and establish the facts. The probe is expected to examine the officer’s assets, financial transactions and alleged misuse of official authority.

The reported CID investigation has triggered discussions within police circles, particularly over the allegations against an officer of DIG rank and what action may follow if the investigation establishes wrongdoing.

The allegations remain subject to investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the CID inquiry progresses.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 August 2026 - 11:48
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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