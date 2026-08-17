Over 1 Lakh Properties in Greater Hyderabad Reportedly Blacklisted Under 22-A, Owners Face Uncertainty

Hyderabad: More than one lakh properties across Greater Hyderabad, including houses, plots, apartments and commercial establishments, have reportedly been included in the prohibited list under Section 22-A, leaving thousands of property owners in uncertainty.

The properties are estimated to be worth over ₹1 lakh crore, according to reports. Many owners claim that they had purchased their properties decades ago after obtaining the required permissions and completing the necessary procedures. However, the sudden inclusion of these properties in the prohibited list has left them unable to sell or transfer their assets.

Property owners are reportedly making repeated visits to collectorates and registration offices seeking clarification and requesting the removal of their properties from the 22-A list.

Several expensive and commercially important localities have reportedly been affected, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Srinagar Colony, SR Nagar, Erragadda, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Maheshwaram, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Ameenpur, Bahadurpally, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri and Uppal.

The issue is not limited to Hyderabad. Properties across Telangana have reportedly been placed on the prohibited list under Section 22-A. Reports indicate that around 54 per cent of such properties are concentrated in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts.

The development has also raised concerns among banks and financial institutions. Several of the properties reportedly already have home loans and mortgage loans against them. With registrations now being blocked, banks are also said to be worried about the impact on their lending and recovery processes.

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Property owners are demanding that the government review the entries and provide a transparent mechanism to remove properties that were legally purchased and possess valid documentation from the prohibited list.

The issue has become a major concern for property owners, banks and the real estate sector, with stakeholders seeking clarity from the authorities on the reasons for the listings and the procedure for resolving them.