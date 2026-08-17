Boyfriend Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Packs Her Body in Gunny Sack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gruesome murder has been reported in the Bismillah Colony area under Balapur police limits, where a man allegedly killed his girlfriend after pressuring her to marry him.

According to preliminary information, the victim, identified as Rehana, and the accused, Mohammad Salam, were reportedly in a relationship and were residing in Bismillah Colony. Both are said to be natives of Bihar.

Police suspect that Salam had been pressuring Rehana to marry him for the past few days. During an altercation, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death.

After the alleged murder, Salam reportedly tied Rehana’s body in a gunny sack and fled from the scene.

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On receiving information about the incident, Balapur police reached the spot and began an investigation. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and the events that led to the fatal attack. Further details are awaited.