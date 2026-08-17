India and Egypt reaffirm shared commitment to strengthen Global South

Cairo : The India-Egypt BRICS Conference in Cairo concluded with the event underscoring shared commitment to strengthening the voice and agency of the Global South, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on Monday.

“The India–Egypt BRICS Conference concluded with valedictory remarks by Amb N.J. Gangte, Acting Deputy Director General, Indian Council of World Affairs. He highlighted that the Conference’s substantive exchanges reaffirmed the strong India Egypt convergence within BRICS across various pillars. The Conference underscored a shared commitment to strengthening the voice and agency of the Global South and advancing a more inclusive, representative and equitable international order,” the Embassy stated on X.

The session on culture and civilizational dialogue, ‘Two ancient civilisations. A contemporary partnership,’ featured a special address by Vivek Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

According to the Embassy, Secretary Agarwal highlighted culture and civilisational dialogue as an important pillar of BRICS cooperation and underscored India’s priorities under its BRICS Presidency, including protection of cultural heritage, strengthening the creative economy, culture-led sustainable development and deeper people-to-people exchanges.

“With India and Egypt representing two of the world’s ancient civilisations, he highlighted the immense potential for closer cultural cooperation – bilaterally and within BRICS,” the Embassy stated.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), addressed the inaugural session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

According to the Embassy, Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India’s BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South.

She also met Ambassador Amr Hamza, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs of Egypt.

“The two sides reviewed the growing India – Egypt Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across political, economic, and strategic domains. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the Embassy noted.