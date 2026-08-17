Bandlaguda Police Arrest Four Accused IN CRYPTOCURRENCY-Based Cheating and Extortion Case

Hyderabad : Sri J.R. Chowdary, resident of Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, lodged a complaint stating that he was allegedly cheated by the accused persons in the name of a cryptocurrency transaction and that an amount of ₹7,00,000/- was forcibly snatched from him at Ismail Nagar, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

During the course of investigation, the police developed information regarding the involvement of the accused persons. acting on credible information that the accused persons had gathered at Kings Snooker, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, the police team proceeded to the said place and apprehended the following accused persons:

A-1. Saber Bin Ahmed Hadrani, @ Saif S/o. Saif bin Ahmed, aged about 23 yrs, Occ: Fitness Trainer r/o. Near Daimond Hotel Baba Nagar, Kanchan Bagh, Hyderabad, Cell 7207908602, N/o: Plot number 301, 3rd floor, Near Mumbai Hospital, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

A-2. Mohammed Abul Salam, S/o Abdul Muqtider, aged about 19 years, Occ: Student, R/o H.No. 13-5-707, Mustaidpura, Karwan, Hyderabad Cell No. 8309461067.

A-3. Mohammed Anas S/o Abdul Qader, aged about 21 years, Occ: Student, r/o. H.No.4-25/108/12/1, Akbar Hills, Upperpally, Wadi-E-Mahammed, Rajendra Nagar, Ranga Reddy, Cell No. 8712396614

A-4. Mohammed Asif S/o. Mohammed Rasheed, aged about 27 yrs, Occ: driver, r/o. H.No. 8-280/5, Near Masjid Wahida Siddiqui, Rajivgandhi Nagar, Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad, Cell No. 9676627657

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons allegedly adopted a modus operandi of approaching persons through Facebook and inducing them in the name of cryptocurrency transactions. After gaining the confidence of the victims, they allegedly called them to a particular location on the pretext of facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and thereafter committed the offence.

The investigation further revealed the alleged involvement of the accused persons in the following similar cases:

1. Crime No. 304/2026, U/Sec. 318(4), 308(2) r/w 3(5) BNS, 2023 of P.S. Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

2. Crime No. 86/2026, U/Sec. 318 (4) r/w r/w 3 (5) of BNS, 2023 of P.S. Chandrayanaguttha, Hyderabad.

3. Crime No. 261/2026, U/Sec. 318 (4), of BNS, 2023 of P.S. Chandrayanaguttha, Hyderabad.

4. Crime No. 310/2026, U/Sec. 318(4) r/w 3(5) BNS, 2023 of P.S. Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad.

Police are making sustained efforts to trace and apprehend A-5, Asif, who is presently absconding, and to recover the amount involved in the present and connected offences. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete money trail, ascertain the involvement of any other persons, identify any other similar offences committed by the accused persons, and collect further material evidence.

The arrested accused persons are being produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial custody.

Police appeal to the public to exercise caution while dealing with unknown persons offering cryptocurrency, investment or other financial transactions through social media platforms. Members of the public are advised to verify the credentials and genuineness of such persons and transactions before parting with money.