DSC issue rocks Andhra Pradesh Council, YSRCP demands CBI probe

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was on Monday rocked by alleged irregularities in Mega DSC-2025 recruitment for 16,347 teaching posts as opposition YSR Congress Party tried to stall the proceedings, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in DSC and resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

As soon as the House assembled on the first day of the Monsoon session, the YSRCP moved an adjournment motion, demanding discussion on the alleged irregularities.

Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju rejected the notices given by YSRCP members and took up question hour.

The Chairman said a decision on the demand for discussion will be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

However, the YSRCP members tried to stall the proceedings by raising slogans, insisting that the House suspend listed business to take up the adjournment motion.

Leader of Opposition in Council, Botsa Satyaranayana, alleged that three lakh people were betrayed in the name of DSC recruitment. He claimed that the ruling coalition gave teachers’ jobs to candidates of their choice in the name of sports quota.

The YSRCP leader said the House should debate the issue. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar raised an objection to the Chairman allowing the Leader of Opposition to speak.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu lashed out at the YSRCP, saying it has absolutely no moral right to speak about DSC recruitments now, after having raised hopes among unemployed youth with the promise of a “Mega DSC” during their five-year tenure only to ultimately let them down.

In a strong rebuttal to the comments made by Satyanarayana, he remarked that it is shameful for Botsa Satyanarayana, who, as Education Minister, failed to deliver even a single “Mega DSC” for the unemployed, to now preach about alleged irregularities in the DSC process.

He lashed out at the YSRCP for ultimately failing to issue the notification, thereby dashing their hopes and playing with their future. Satyanarayana, who served as the Education Minister in the previous government, must answer for this failure. He questioned whether it was not a case of political double standards for someone to raise questions about the DSC in the Upper House now, after failing to take the necessary action while in power.

Atchannaidu said after coming to power, the coalition government issued the DSC notification and initiated steps to provide timely employment to the youth. He alleged that the YSRCP attempted to obstruct the process by filing as many as 300 court cases.

Some remarks made by Atchannaidu while referring to Satyanarayana evoked strong protest from the YSRCP

The Chairman adjourned the House amid the din as the YSRCP members continued their protest.

After the House re-assembled, Satyanarayana demanded that Atchannaidu withdraw his unparliamentary words.

However, the minister insisted that the words used by him were not unparliamentary. He said he was ready to apologise if the Chairman gives a ruling that his remarks were unparliamentary.

As the YSRCP members continued their protest, the Chairman adjourned the House.