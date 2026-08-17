 Telangana SIR Draft Released Notices to 92 Lakh Voters Final List on October 19 

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released its detailed report on the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process in Telangana, providing key details on the enumeration of voters and the verification of electoral rolls across the state.

According to the report, enumeration forms have been collected from 2,64,87,213 voters, accounting for 78.30 per cent of the electorate covered under the exercise.

The verification process also identified a significant number of voters falling under different categories, including deceased voters, those who had permanently migrated, and voters registered in more than one area.

9.22 Lakh Voters Identified as Deceased

The Election Commission said 9,22,229 voters, or 2.73 per cent, were identified as deceased during the verification process.

The exercise was undertaken to ensure that electoral rolls remain updated and that the names of deceased persons are removed in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

Over 57 Lakh Voters Identified Under Migration and Other Categories

The EC report stated that 57,46,803 voters, representing 16.99 per cent, were identified as having permanently migrated to other areas, being unavailable, or falling under other specified categories during the verification process.

The findings are part of the ongoing scrutiny of electoral rolls aimed at improving the accuracy of voter lists ahead of the next phase of the revision process.

6.70 Lakh Duplicate Registrations Identified

The Commission also identified 6,70,203 voters, accounting for 1.98 per cent, as being registered in voter lists in more than one area.

The EC clarified that voters found to be registered at multiple locations will not have their names retained at more than one place. Their names will be retained at only one eligible location in the electoral roll.

Genuine Voters Can Rejoin Voter Lists

The Election Commission has also provided an opportunity for genuine voters whose names may have been excluded during the revision process to seek inclusion.

Eligible voters can submit Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration form during the claims process from August 17 to September 16.

The provision is intended to ensure that eligible voters who were left out of the electoral rolls can have their names considered for inclusion after submitting the required documents and declarations.

Final Voter List on October 19

The Election Commission has announced that the final electoral roll for Telangana will be published on October 19 after completion of the claims and objections process.

The revision exercise is aimed at ensuring that the final voter list contains eligible voters while removing duplicate, deceased and otherwise ineligible entries.

The EC has urged eligible citizens to verify their details and make use of the claims process within the prescribed period if their names are missing from the electoral rolls.