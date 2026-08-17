YSRCP tried to stall DSC recruitment process, alleges Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Dismissing the allegations of irregularities in recruitment of teachers through Mega DSC, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh alleged in the Assembly that YSR Congress Party leaders deliberately tried to stall the recruitment process by approaching courts.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Monday, Nara Lokesh said 141 cases were filed in 148 days, seeking to stop or stall the District Selection Committee (DSC).

Nara Lokesh claimed that the government was able to withstand the legal challenges because the Mega DSC notification was prepared carefully and in compliance with all rules. He said he had instructed the department that he would take serious action if the notification failed at any stage of legal scrutiny.

He asserted that the coalition government ultimately completed the Mega DSC recruitment, issued offer letters, trained the selected teachers and deployed them in schools, calling it an achievement of the “people’s government”.

Lokesh also claimed that recruitment under sports quota was conducted transparently, with the objective to encourage athletes.

He clarified that the objective was not to subject sportspersons to regular tests, but to encourage and promote sporting talent by providing appointments through the sports quota. He added that, under the leadership of the minister concerned and in accordance with the Centre’s recommendations, the number of recognised sports disciplines was expanded from 29 to 65.

Lokesh announced that the State government will conduct the DSC every year as a firm commitment to the youth, saying there would be “no second thought” and that the government would not go back on its promise.

He said the government had already filled 3,000 teacher posts through DSC this year as part of the Mega Job Calendar.

He told the House the government has so far filled around 10,060 posts through the Mega Job Calendar, covering Group-1, Group-2 and DSC recruitments, while the TET examinations were also completed recently.

Lokesh challenged former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the House and debate the allegations of irregularities in the Mega DSC programme.

Minister Lokesh further asserted that the government was ready to answer every allegation and urged Jagan to debate the issue in the Assembly instead of holding lengthy press conferences.

He also questioned the timing of Jagan’s agitation, asking why an agitation was being launched after an entire year when the programme and teacher training had already been completed.

He also slammed Jagan over what he called the latter’s opposition to the reservation process alleging, “Jagan’s opposition is not to me or to the CM; he is questioning Ambedkar Ji”, who brought the reservation policy into the Constitution.

Lokesh said the government is committed to implementing vertical and horizontal reservations transparently and challenged Jagan to debate the issue anywhere—inside the House or outside it.