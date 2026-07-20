Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Stable at Safdarjung Hospital, Extends Indefinite Hunger Strike Over CJP Protest Action

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, has been reported to be in a stable condition, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday. While his blood sugar levels remain on the lower side, doctors said other blood parameters have improved after oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and potassium syrup supplementation. On the same day, Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike following police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) “Sansad Chalo” march.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Condition Remains Stable

According to the health bulletin issued at 7 pm, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital.

Doctors stated that:

His vital parameters are stable .

. His blood sugar levels remain on the lower side .

. Other blood parameters have shown improvement following: Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS) Syrup Potassium supplementation



The 59-year-old activist remains under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from:

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital

AIIMS, New Delhi

Doctors Continue Close Monitoring

The health bulletin stated:

“Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable. Although his blood sugar levels remain on lower side, other blood parameters have shown improvement following oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and Syrup Potassium supplementation.”

It further added:

“He continues to remain under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.”

Doctors said continuous clinical monitoring remains essential for his recovery from mild to moderate dehydration and for the early identification and prevention of any potential complications.

The bulletin also said:

“All necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition is being closely monitored. Further management will be guided by his clinical progress and serial laboratory investigations.”

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Wangchuk Extends Indefinite Hunger Strike

On Monday, Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike.

He said the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) “Sansad Chalo” march prompted him to extend the fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or until he is permitted to do so from the hospital.

In a handwritten statement issued from Safdarjung Hospital, he wrote:

“Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital.”

He added:

“Hopefully, the government will fix accountability for the Education Minister before that.”

Appeal to Government and Police

Wangchuk said he was “touched and moved” by the way protesters maintained peace despite what he described as provocation.

He appealed to the government and the police, saying:

“I appeal to the government and the police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow. I am sure the young protesters will maintain peace tomorrow as they did today.”

Delhi Police Prevented CJP March

According to the report, the Delhi Police prevented the CJP’s proposed march to Parliament by:

Barricading roads around Jantar Mantar

Detaining several protesters

The action came as thousands gathered despite heavy rain.

Earlier on Monday, Wangchuk had stated that he would end his fast only if:

The government accepts accountability for alleged failures in the education system, or

Political leaders assure him that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

However, after the developments during the march, he announced that he would continue the fast.

Hospitalised Since July 18

Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since July 18, after he was forcibly shifted there by the Delhi Police following 21 days of fasting.

His supporters have alleged that he is being kept under “illegal detention”, an allegation that has been rejected by the authorities.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Current Status

Sonam Wangchuk remains admitted at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors say his vital parameters are stable while he continues to recover from mild to moderate dehydration under close medical supervision. He has also announced that his indefinite hunger strike will continue until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors have confirmed that his vital parameters remain stable despite low blood sugar levels. While recovering from mild to moderate dehydration, Wangchuk has decided to continue his indefinite hunger strike following police action during the CJP “Sansad Chalo” march, saying he will not end the fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital.