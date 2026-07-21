Three persons infected with Covid-19 admitted to private hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three persons infected with Coronavirus have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Earlier, a 10-year-old boy had to be admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after being infected with Coronavirus. So far four people are undergoing treatment at private hospitals for Covid-19 infections.

Dr. Subhajit Sen, Consultant Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist of the private hospital said, “We are currently witnessing a rise in seasonal viral infections, particularly influenza and Covid-19. At present, we are treating three patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. One has recovered and is being discharged, while two required ICU admission due to low oxygen levels but have responded well to treatment and are now stable.”

According to the doctor, the current pattern of Covid-19 is similar to the Omicron wave, with most patients experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, and body aches. However, elderly individuals and those with underlying medical conditions remain at higher risk of developing more severe illness.

“There is no need to panic, as most patients recover well with timely medical care. However, people should continue to take sensible precautions, including wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding unnecessary gatherings during periods of increased viral transmission, and consulting a doctor promptly if symptoms worsen. Vigilance, not fear, is the need of the hour,” added the doctor.

On July 18, the 10-year-old boy, a resident of Garia area in southern outskirts of Kolkata, was admitted to another private hospital with symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath. On suspicion, the doctors conducted a swab test, the report of which came positive. After learning that the boy was infected with Covid-19, he was transferred to the isolation unit of the ICU.

It is worth mentioning that Coronavirus cases are rising in the country. In Andhra Pradesh, 12 people were reported to be infected with Coronavirus between June 26 and July 16. In addition, 4 patients with comorbidities have died. At the same time, Covid-19 infections are increasing again in Pune after almost three years. New patients have been identified in the last 10 days. According to doctors, most of the patients have mild symptoms but caution has been advised.