PRIP Hyderabad Strengthens Pharmacy Education with Sindhu Hospitals Partnership

Collaboration to provide Pharm.D students with structured clinical training and hands-on hospital experience

Hyderabad: As healthcare education increasingly shifts towards experiential and patient-centred learning, Pulla Reddy Institute of Pharmacy (PRIP), Hyderabad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindhu Hospitals to provide structured clinical training for students enrolled in its Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) and Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate) programmes.

The partnership will enable students to undergo hands-on clinical training in a hospital environment, working alongside clinicians and healthcare professionals while gaining practical exposure across General Medicine, Surgery, Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, and Orthopedics.

Earlier this year, Sindhu Hospitals, a 1500-bed multi-specialty healthcare institution, was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The quaternary care center focuses on integrating cutting-edge medical technology and innovation to serve the local and regional populations. Under the agreement, the hospital will provide dedicated training facilities, clinical preceptors, and supervised learning opportunities as part of the Pharm.D curriculum.

Emphasising the importance of clinical learning, Mr. Aditya Chilumula, Director, Pulla Reddy Institute of Pharmacy, said: “A pharmacist today is an integral part of the patient care team. Our responsibility is to ensure that students graduate with clinical confidence, sound professional judgement, and an understanding of multidisciplinary healthcare. Collaborations with leading hospitals such as Sindhu Hospitals enable students to bridge classroom learning with real-world clinical practice.”

Dr. Varun Dasari, Principal, Pulla Reddy Institute of Pharmacy, added: “India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are evolving rapidly and require professionals who are equipped to contribute from the outset.

Clinical education is fundamental to building that workforce. Partnerships such as this prepare graduates with the practical competencies needed to strengthen healthcare delivery, support pharmaceutical innovation, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s growing life sciences economy.”

The agreement has been signed for a period of ten years in accordance with the Pharmacy Council of India guidelines for Pharm.D education. Sindhu Hospitals will provide the clinical training environment, infrastructure and mentoring support, while Pulla Reddy Institute of Pharmacy will continue to oversee the academic delivery of the programme and provide the required faculty and educational infrastructure.

The collaboration marks another step in strengthening industry-academia partnerships that equip pharmacy graduates with the clinical skills and professional experience expected by today’s healthcare ecosystem.

For more details: Munsif daily.com