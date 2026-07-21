AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj Visits Bereaved Sayeedabad Family After California Road Accident Kills Three
AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the family of Shaik Naveed in Sayeedabad Colony after a California road accident claimed the lives of Salma (45), Hafez Omer (10), and Hafeza Neha Shaik (16). AIMIM assured legal and Embassy assistance.
Hyderabad: AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the residence of the bereaved family of Mr. Shaik Naveed, a native of Sayeedabad Colony, Hyderabad, following a tragic road accident in California, USA, which claimed the lives of his wife Mrs. Salma (45), son Hafez Omer (10), and daughter Hafeza Neha Shaik (16). The visit was made on the directions of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. Mr. Naveed and his younger daughter sustained injuries in the accident, while AIMIM assured all possible assistance to the family.
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AIMIM Leaders Express Solidarity with Bereaved Family
According to the press note, AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi directed Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj to visit the residence of the grieving family.
The MLA visited the family home in Sayeedabad Colony, Hyderabad, where he met the bereaved family members and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the party.
California Road Accident Claims Three Lives
The tragic road accident occurred in California, USA.
The accident claimed the lives of:
- Mrs. Salma (45) – Wife of Mr. Shaik Naveed
- Hafez Omer (10) – Son
- Hafeza Neha Shaik (16) – Daughter
According to the press note, Mr. Shaik Naveed and his younger daughter survived the accident but sustained injuries.
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AIMIM Assures Legal and Embassy Assistance
During the condolence visit, Jaffar Hussain Meraj assured the family that AIMIM stands firmly with them during this difficult time.
The party also assured every possible assistance, including:
- Legal guidance
- Coordination with the concerned authorities
- Coordination with the Embassy if family members need to travel to the United States
The assurance was extended to support the family in handling matters arising from the tragic incident.
Following the tragic California, USA road accident that claimed the lives of Mrs. Salma (45), Hafez Omer (10), and Hafeza Neha Shaik (16), AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, acting on the directions of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, visited the bereaved family of Mr. Shaik Naveed at Sayeedabad Colony, Hyderabad. While Mr. Naveed and his younger daughter sustained injuries, AIMIM has assured the family of legal guidance, coordination with the concerned authorities, and Embassy assistance if travel to the United States becomes necessary.