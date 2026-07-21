AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj Visits Bereaved Sayeedabad Family After California Road Accident Kills Three

Hyderabad: AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the residence of the bereaved family of Mr. Shaik Naveed, a native of Sayeedabad Colony, Hyderabad, following a tragic road accident in California, USA, which claimed the lives of his wife Mrs. Salma (45), son Hafez Omer (10), and daughter Hafeza Neha Shaik (16). The visit was made on the directions of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. Mr. Naveed and his younger daughter sustained injuries in the accident, while AIMIM assured all possible assistance to the family.

AIMIM Leaders Express Solidarity with Bereaved Family

According to the press note, AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi directed Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj to visit the residence of the grieving family.

The MLA visited the family home in Sayeedabad Colony, Hyderabad, where he met the bereaved family members and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the party.

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the bereaved family of Shaik Naveed in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, after the California road accident that claimed the lives of his wife and two children. #CaliforniaRoadAccident #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/LHGoNHJcET — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) July 21, 2026

California Road Accident Claims Three Lives

The tragic road accident occurred in California, USA.

The accident claimed the lives of:

Mrs. Salma (45) – Wife of Mr. Shaik Naveed

– Wife of Mr. Shaik Naveed Hafez Omer (10) – Son

– Son Hafeza Neha Shaik (16) – Daughter

According to the press note, Mr. Shaik Naveed and his younger daughter survived the accident but sustained injuries.

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AIMIM Assures Legal and Embassy Assistance

During the condolence visit, Jaffar Hussain Meraj assured the family that AIMIM stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

The party also assured every possible assistance, including:

Legal guidance

Coordination with the concerned authorities

Coordination with the Embassy if family members need to travel to the United States

The assurance was extended to support the family in handling matters arising from the tragic incident.

Following the tragic California, USA road accident that claimed the lives of Mrs. Salma (45), Hafez Omer (10), and Hafeza Neha Shaik (16), AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, acting on the directions of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, visited the bereaved family of Mr. Shaik Naveed at Sayeedabad Colony, Hyderabad. While Mr. Naveed and his younger daughter sustained injuries, AIMIM has assured the family of legal guidance, coordination with the concerned authorities, and Embassy assistance if travel to the United States becomes necessary.