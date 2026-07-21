Hyderabad GST Raid: 25 Tonnes of ‘Not for Sale in Telangana’ Aashirvaad Atta Seized from Warehouse

Hyderabad: GST officials along with the Quthbullapur Special Operations Team (SOT) Police conducted a raid on Kamal Sales Corporation warehouse in Shapur Nagar Market, Quthbullapur, and seized around 25 tonnes of Aashirvaad atta (wheat flour) allegedly marked “Not For Sale in Telangana.” Officials alleged that the products were being sold in Telangana despite restrictions, causing a loss to the state’s revenue. Jeedimetla Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

GST Officials and Quthbullapur SOT Conduct Raid

GST officials, accompanied by Quthbullapur SOT Police, carried out raids at the Kamal Sales Corporation warehouse located in Shapur Nagar Market in Quthbullapur.

The raid was conducted following allegations regarding the sale of restricted wheat flour products.

25 Tonnes of Aashirvaad Atta Seized

According to officials, approximately 25 tonnes of Aashirvaad Atta (wheat flour) were seized from the warehouse.

The products allegedly carried the marking:

“Not For Sale in Telangana”

Officials alleged that despite this restriction, the wheat flour was being sold in Telangana for higher profits.

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Officials Allege Loss to Telangana Revenue

GST officials alleged that the sale of the restricted products was causing a loss to the Telangana State’s revenue.

According to the allegations, those involved were aware that the products were not permitted to be sold in Telangana but allegedly continued selling them in the state to earn higher profits.

Jeedimetla Police Register Case

Following the seizure, Jeedimetla Police registered a case.

The matter is under investigation, and further inquiry is being carried out by the police.

The GST raid in Shapur Nagar Market, Quthbullapur, led to the seizure of around 25 tonnes of Aashirvaad Atta allegedly marked “Not For Sale in Telangana” from the Kamal Sales Corporation warehouse. GST officials alleged that the products were being sold illegally in Telangana, causing a loss to state revenue. Jeedimetla Police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.