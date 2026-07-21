Balapur POCSO Case: Two Accused Convicted, Main Accused Gets 10 Years’ Imprisonment in Hyderabad Rape Case

Hyderabad: In a major judgment in a POCSO case, the Hon’ble Fast Track Special Judge for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of RAPE and POCSO Act Cases, Ranga Reddy District at L.B. Nagar, on July 21, 2026, convicted two accused in Crime No. 347/2022 registered at Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate. The main accused was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000, while the second accused was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.7,000. The court also awarded compensation to two victims.

Case Details: Crime No. 347/2022 Registered at Balapur Police Station

The case was registered as Crime No. 347/2022 at Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate under the following sections:

Sections 366, 376, 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Sections 3 read with 4 and 5 read with 6 of the POCSO Act

Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

The judgment was delivered during the trial on July 21, 2026 by the Hon’ble Fast Track Special Judge for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of RAPE and POCSO Act Cases, Ranga Reddy District at L.B. Nagar.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Accused Convicted and Sentenced

The convicted accused are:

A1: Sampangi Chendra Shekar

Father’s Name: Maibu

Maibu Age: 23 years

23 years Occupation: Auto Driver

Auto Driver Caste: Vaddera

Vaddera Resident of: Balapur (V)(M)

Balapur (V)(M) Native of: Ameeshapur (V), Mahabubnagar district

The court sentenced Sampangi Chendra Shekar to 10 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.10,000.

A2: Bollipaka Madhu

Father’s Name: Raju

Raju Age: 22 years

22 years Occupation: Student

Student Caste: SC Madiga

SC Madiga Resident of: Akan Pally (V)(M), Ranga Reddy district

The court sentenced Bollipaka Madhu to 5 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.7,000.

Victim Compensation Ordered

The court awarded compensation to the victims as follows:

Victim 1: Rs.50,000

Rs.50,000 Victim 2: Rs.1,00,000

Police Officers and Prosecution Team

The following officers and prosecution officials represented the prosecution in the case:

Sri B. Bhasker , Inspector of Police (Investigating Officer), currently working at Yadagiri Gutta Police Station

, Inspector of Police (Investigating Officer), currently working at Sri K. Purushottam Reddy , Second Investigating Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, currently working as DSP, Jagithyal

, Second Investigating Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, currently working as Additional Public Prosecutor P. Satyanarayana

Additional Public Prosecutor Ganga Reddy

CDO K. Srinivas Reddy

HC 3056

Summons PC K. Ramdas

PC 9585

Officials of Balapur Police Station

The Hon’ble Fast Track Special Judge for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of RAPE and POCSO Act Cases, Ranga Reddy District at L.B. Nagar convicted two accused in Crime No. 347/2022 of Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate. Sampangi Chendra Shekar was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000, while Bollipaka Madhu received 5 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.7,000. The court also awarded Rs.50,000 and Rs.1,00,000 as victim compensation. The case has concluded with the conviction of both accused.