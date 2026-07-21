Balapur POCSO Case: Two Accused Convicted, Main Accused Gets 10 Years’ Imprisonment in Hyderabad Rape Case
Two accused were convicted in a POCSO case registered as Crime No. 347/2022 at Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad. The main accused received 10 years' imprisonment, while the second accused was sentenced to 5 years. The court also awarded victim compensation.
Hyderabad: In a major judgment in a POCSO case, the Hon’ble Fast Track Special Judge for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of RAPE and POCSO Act Cases, Ranga Reddy District at L.B. Nagar, on July 21, 2026, convicted two accused in Crime No. 347/2022 registered at Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate. The main accused was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000, while the second accused was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.7,000. The court also awarded compensation to two victims.
Table of Contents
Case Details: Crime No. 347/2022 Registered at Balapur Police Station
The case was registered as Crime No. 347/2022 at Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate under the following sections:
- Sections 366, 376, 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
- Sections 3 read with 4 and 5 read with 6 of the POCSO Act
- Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989
The judgment was delivered during the trial on July 21, 2026 by the Hon’ble Fast Track Special Judge for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of RAPE and POCSO Act Cases, Ranga Reddy District at L.B. Nagar.
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Accused Convicted and Sentenced
The convicted accused are:
A1: Sampangi Chendra Shekar
- Father’s Name: Maibu
- Age: 23 years
- Occupation: Auto Driver
- Caste: Vaddera
- Resident of: Balapur (V)(M)
- Native of: Ameeshapur (V), Mahabubnagar district
The court sentenced Sampangi Chendra Shekar to 10 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.10,000.
A2: Bollipaka Madhu
- Father’s Name: Raju
- Age: 22 years
- Occupation: Student
- Caste: SC Madiga
- Resident of: Akan Pally (V)(M), Ranga Reddy district
The court sentenced Bollipaka Madhu to 5 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.7,000.
Victim Compensation Ordered
The court awarded compensation to the victims as follows:
- Victim 1: Rs.50,000
- Victim 2: Rs.1,00,000
Police Officers and Prosecution Team
The following officers and prosecution officials represented the prosecution in the case:
- Sri B. Bhasker, Inspector of Police (Investigating Officer), currently working at Yadagiri Gutta Police Station
- Sri K. Purushottam Reddy, Second Investigating Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, currently working as DSP, Jagithyal
- Additional Public Prosecutor P. Satyanarayana
- Additional Public Prosecutor Ganga Reddy
- CDO K. Srinivas Reddy
- HC 3056
- Summons PC K. Ramdas
- PC 9585
- Officials of Balapur Police Station
The Hon’ble Fast Track Special Judge for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of RAPE and POCSO Act Cases, Ranga Reddy District at L.B. Nagar convicted two accused in Crime No. 347/2022 of Balapur Police Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate. Sampangi Chendra Shekar was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000, while Bollipaka Madhu received 5 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.7,000. The court also awarded Rs.50,000 and Rs.1,00,000 as victim compensation. The case has concluded with the conviction of both accused.