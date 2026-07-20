Hyderabad Court Sentences Accused to 20 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment in Kamatipura POCSO Case, Imposes ₹10,000 Fine

The Hon’ble XII Additional Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, has sentenced Muppidi Madhu Kumar (19) to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 in a POCSO Act case registered at Kamatipura Police Station. The conviction followed a police investigation and successful presentation of evidence before the court. The case pertains to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor girl.

Hyderabad Court Delivers Verdict in Kamatipura POCSO Case

According to a press release issued by S. Sreenivas, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Zone, Hyderabad City, the Hon’ble XII Additional Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, pronounced the judgment in a Sexual Assault/POCSO Act case pertaining to Kamatipura Police Station.

The court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000.

The judgment was delivered by Hon’ble XII Additional Sessions Judge Kum M. Archana Kumari.

Case Registered on Complaint by Victim’s Mother

According to the police, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint stating that her 14-year-old minor daughter had been given a smartphone for attending online classes.

The victim allegedly opened an Instagram account without her parents’ knowledge and came into contact with the accused, Muppidi Madhu Kumar.

Police stated that the accused allegedly trapped the minor under the guise of love. According to the complaint, on May 25, 2021, the accused allegedly visited her house when she was alone and forcibly subjected her to sexual assault.

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Based on the written complaint regarding the victim’s ill health and the alleged incident, Kamatipura Police Station registered Crime No. 74/2021 under:

Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Sections 5(l) read with 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012

Details of the Convicted Accused

Police identified the accused as:

Name: Muppidi Madhu Kumar

Muppidi Madhu Kumar Age: 19 years

19 years Father’s Name: Mahesh Kumar

Mahesh Kumar Residence: Mailardevpally, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad

Court Awards 20 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment

Following the investigation and successful submission of trial evidence, the court sentenced the accused under Section 5(l)(m)(n) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The punishment includes:

20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment

Fine of ₹10,000

The court also directed that if the fine is not paid, the accused shall undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

DCP S. Sreenivas Appreciates Investigation Team

Sri S. Sreenivas, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Zone, appreciated the efforts of the officers involved in securing the conviction.

He commended:

Additional Public Prosecutor: Sri J. Rama Krishna

Sri J. Rama Krishna Investigation Officer: ACP Sri Biksham Reddy

ACP Sri Biksham Reddy Legal Support Officers

CDO P. Vijayalakshmi (WPC 31097)

Process Duty PC N. Vignes Kumar (PC 18301)

Kamatipura Police Station staff

for their commendable work in securing the conviction.

The Hon’ble XII Additional Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, has sentenced Muppidi Madhu Kumar (19) to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a ₹10,000 fine in Crime No. 74/2021 registered at Kamatipura Police Station under the POCSO Act. The case involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor girl. Hyderabad Police stated that the conviction was secured following a thorough investigation and successful presentation of trial evidence before the court.