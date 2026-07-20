Hyderabad Rain Alert: Moderate Rains Likely Across City at Night, Patancheru Among First Areas to Receive Showers

A Hyderabad Rains Alert issued at 10:50 PM has forecast widespread moderate rainfall across Hyderabad between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM. According to the alert, the rain is expected to begin in Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Serlingampally before spreading across the entire city.

Hyderabad Rain Alert Issued at 10:50 PM

The latest Hyderabad Rains Alert 4 was issued at 10:50 PM, predicting widespread moderate rainfall over Hyderabad during the late-night hours.

The forecast indicates that rain activity is expected to intensify between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

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Areas Expected to Receive Rain First

According to the alert, moderate rainfall is expected to begin in:

Patancheru

RC Puram

Lingampally

Qutbullapur

Alwal

Serlingampally

The rain is then expected to spread across the entire Hyderabad city.

Residents Advised to Be Prepared

Residents travelling late at night are advised to remain cautious, as moderate rainfall may lead to wet roads and reduced visibility in several parts of Hyderabad.

People are advised to monitor local weather updates before travelling.

The Hyderabad Rain Alert issued at 10:50 PM predicts widespread moderate rainfall across Hyderabad between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM. The showers are expected to begin in Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Serlingampally before extending to the rest of the city.