Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Moderate Rains Likely Across City at Night, Patancheru Among First Areas to Receive Showers

Hyderabad Rain Alert predicts widespread moderate rainfall across the city between 11 PM and 1 AM, beginning in Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Serlingampally.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 July 2026 - 23:23
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Moderate Rains Likely Across City at Night, Patancheru Among First Areas to Receive Showers
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Moderate Rains Likely Across City at Night, Patancheru Among First Areas to Receive Showers

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

A Hyderabad Rains Alert issued at 10:50 PM has forecast widespread moderate rainfall across Hyderabad between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM. According to the alert, the rain is expected to begin in Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Serlingampally before spreading across the entire city.

Hyderabad Rain Alert Issued at 10:50 PM

The latest Hyderabad Rains Alert 4 was issued at 10:50 PM, predicting widespread moderate rainfall over Hyderabad during the late-night hours.

The forecast indicates that rain activity is expected to intensify between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Areas Expected to Receive Rain First

According to the alert, moderate rainfall is expected to begin in:

  • Patancheru
  • RC Puram
  • Lingampally
  • Qutbullapur
  • Alwal
  • Serlingampally

The rain is then expected to spread across the entire Hyderabad city.

Residents Advised to Be Prepared

Residents travelling late at night are advised to remain cautious, as moderate rainfall may lead to wet roads and reduced visibility in several parts of Hyderabad.

People are advised to monitor local weather updates before travelling.

The Hyderabad Rain Alert issued at 10:50 PM predicts widespread moderate rainfall across Hyderabad between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM. The showers are expected to begin in Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Serlingampally before extending to the rest of the city.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 July 2026 - 23:23
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button