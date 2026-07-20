Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Most Anti-Youth’ PM After Lathi Charge on CJP Protesters Near Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “most anti-youth Prime Minister in India’s history” after security forces used teargas and a lathi charge against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters protesting alleged paper leaks near Parliament Street on the first day of the Monsoon Session. According to the report, thousands of CJP supporters allegedly attempted to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament, following which police took action. Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing India’s youth and supported the protesting students, calling their demands legitimate.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over Action Against CJP Protesters

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came after security forces resorted to a baton charge near Parliament Street when thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, protesting against alleged paper leaks, allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament.

As CJP supporters, including students, marched towards Parliament, police attempted to stop them and reportedly used teargas and lathi charge.

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Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Most Anti-Youth’ Prime Minister

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said:

“Prime Minister Modi is the ‘most anti-youth Prime Minister in India’s history.’ He’s so ‘anti-youth’ that he can’t even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.”

He further alleged:

152 paper leaks

7.5 crore students victimised

Not a single guilty person punished

He added:

“Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth.”

Rahul Gandhi also attached a video message to his post criticising the government and the police for their action against protesting students. The video included visuals of students allegedly being beaten by police.

Rahul Gandhi Says Students Have Legitimate Demands

Rahul Gandhi said when children raise legitimate questions about education, they are met with batons and detention.

He stated:

“The criminals who leaked the papers roam free — and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten.”

He further alleged:

“This government is not just failing the youth — it is pouncing on them.”

Peaceful Protest Is a Fundamental Right, Says Rahul Gandhi

In another post on X, Rahul Gandhi said peaceful protest is an “inviolable and fundamental right.”

He wrote:

“Every police officer and government employee blindly following orders to attack India’s innocent students should keep this in mind: The Constitution is your master. Power does not last forever. Accountability will certainly be enforced.”

‘Tear-Gassing and Lathi-Charging Students Is Not Democratic’

In his video message, Rahul Gandhi said India has a majority of young people and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most anti-youth Prime Minister the country has ever had.

He said the boys and girls protesting on the streets of Delhi were not criminals but were demanding:

An education system that respects them

A fair education system

A properly functioning education system

He said:

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong in what they are doing. And it is disgusting what the government is doing and what the police is doing.”

He further stated:

“Tear-gassing students, lathi-charging students is not democratic; it is not India’s way, and it is not the way it should be done. They have legitimate demands. The prime minister should accept these demands and do something about it.”

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Education System

Rahul Gandhi claimed that people across the country are frustrated with the functioning of the education system.

He alleged:

“Everybody is sick and tired of how the RSS has captured our education system and how all our institutions are being run by one organisation.”

He said the response from young people was natural and should be respected.

Rahul Gandhi also said the issue of paper leaks has been raised by his party for years as a fundamental problem.

He further alleged:

“Modi disrespects all the young people of this country. All they believe in is ‘asatya and hinsa,’ which are the anti-India principles.”

Current Status

The remarks were made after police action against CJP supporters protesting alleged paper leaks near Parliament Street on the first day of the Monsoon Session. According to the report, police used teargas and a lathi charge after protesters allegedly attempted to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament. Rahul Gandhi has publicly criticised the government’s response and expressed support for the protesting students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the “most anti-youth Prime Minister in India’s history” following the lathi charge and teargas used against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters protesting alleged paper leaks near Parliament Street during the first day of the Monsoon Session. He alleged the government had failed the youth, defended the students’ demands as legitimate and called peaceful protest a fundamental right.