Our demands are clear: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke amid ‘Sansad Chalo’ march

New Delhi: Tensions remained high in Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters took part in the “Sansad Chalo” protest on Monday, calling for accountability from the government regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

As the protesters tried to advance towards Parliament House, they encountered a light police force intended to maintain law and order.

Speaking to IANS, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “Our demands are clear: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of Rs one crore. And Sonam Wangchuk should be released immediately.”

He further mentioned that CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met with Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda

Geetanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike, speaking to IANS, said, “Everyone is very happy that they have come in large numbers, and this movement that he (Sonam Wangchuk) started has become so big.”

“Today is a significant day, but this is not the end. This will continue, not necessarily through protests and fasting, but this demand — that the issue of education and educational reform becomes India’s foremost issue — so that the future of our India gets opportunities. For the purpose for which they were born, they can realise that potential. Only then will India become a world leader and a global guide,” she added.

The protest has been organised to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and other examination-related irregularities, including the 12th CBSE Board, that have sparked nationwide concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.

At Jantar Mantar, the situation turned tense as clashes broke out between police and demonstrators, with security personnel attempting to stop them from crossing barricades.

The protest witnessed a heavy security presence, with Delhi Police putting up multiple layers of barricading across the New Delhi district to control the movement of protesters. According to police officials, the protesters gathered at the protest site as crowds continued to swell.

Visuals from the spot showed hundreds of students and young protesters carrying flags and raising slogans. Many protesters were seen attempting to move beyond the barricades, following which police personnel repeatedly pushed them back to maintain order.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at Jantar Mantar, with a riot control vehicle also entering the protest site early on Monday. Authorities also imposed restrictions around the area as the march towards Parliament was planned by the protesters.

The police used force to stop demonstrators from crossing security barricades, and a lathi charge was also reported during the confrontation between police and protesters.

The situation remained tense as security personnel attempted to prevent protesters from moving towards restricted areas.

Police also deployed signal jammers in and around the protest area, with some protesters claiming that mobile phone connectivity was affected near the venue.