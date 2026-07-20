HYDRAA Receives 47 Complaints Over Government Land and Road Encroachments, Residents Seek Immediate Action

HYDRAA Prajavani received 47 complaints on Monday, with residents urging authorities to protect government lands, lakes, parks and public roads from encroachments. The complaints alleged illegal land transactions, forged revenue records, unauthorized constructions and encroachments across Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The HYDRAA Commissioner personally reviewed the grievances and entrusted them to the concerned officials for further action.

Residents Urge HYDRAA to Protect Government Lands and Remove Encroachments

During Monday’s HYDRAA Prajavani, several residents appealed to the authorities to prevent encroachments on government lands and remove illegal occupations from public roads.

The complainants requested HYDRAA to protect:

Government lands

Park lands

Lakes

Public roads

Lands reserved for public purposes

They appreciated HYDRAA for acting quickly and transparently in removing encroachments and requested similar action in their localities so that government lands could be preserved for public use.

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Khanamet Residents Allege Illegal Transactions on 26 Acres and 16 Guntas of Government Land

Residents of Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district, lodged a complaint alleging illegal transactions, forgery of revenue records, encroachments and unauthorized constructions on 26 acres and 16 guntas of valuable government land in Survey Nos. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 41.

According to the complaint, Lavoni patta lands cannot legally be transferred. However, the complainants alleged that sales were carried out in violation of the rules.

They requested HYDRAA to:

Immediately stop construction activities

Protect the government land

Conduct a comprehensive inquiry into revenue records and registrations

Initiate legal action against those responsible for the alleged illegalities

HYDRAA Commissioner Reviews 47 Complaints

A total of 47 complaints were received during Monday’s HYDRAA Prajavani.

The HYDRAA Commissioner personally reviewed each complaint and assigned them to the concerned officials for necessary action and resolution.

Complaints Filed From Different Areas

Daaira Village, Keesara Mandal

Residents alleged that Survey No. 181 government land in Daaira village, Keesara mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, had been encroached upon for the construction of a farmhouse/guest house.

The complaint stated that:

Registration documents relating to Survey Nos. 177 and 178 were allegedly used.

were allegedly used. In reality, around 815 square yards of illegal construction had been carried out on government land in Survey No. 181 .

of illegal construction had been carried out on government land in . Attempts were also being made to encroach upon another 1,800 square yards of government land.

The complainant requested HYDRAA to initiate legal action against those responsible.

Action Sought Against Encroachments on Lakes in Gaganpahad

Several residents approached HYDRAA seeking action against alleged encroachments in:

Mulaganu Lake (Pedda Cheruvu)

Mamidikunta Cheruvu

Avva Cheruvu

Brahmana Cheruvu

located in the Gaganpahad area.

The complainants alleged:

Illegal constructions within the FTL (Full Tank Level) and buffer zones

and Encroachment of lake lands

Government lands around Mulaganu Lake and Mamidikunta Cheruvu being fenced and occupied

and being fenced and occupied Around 10 acres of government land near Avva Cheruvu being encroached upon

They requested authorities to examine the records and identify the original lake boundaries.

Nizampet Apartment Residents Express Safety Concerns

Residents of Lake View Apartment in Nizampet, Bachupally mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, informed HYDRAA that the apartment’s retaining wall had been identified within the FTL limits of Turka Cheruvu.

They said removing the retaining wall could put an apartment housing 60 families at risk in the future.

The residents requested HYDRAA to ensure that any action is taken without causing damage to the apartment.

Victims complained that illegal construction had been carried out on a government road in Survey Nos. 82 and 83 at Pocharam (Muthavelliguda), Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

They alleged that despite orders issued by the Telangana High Court and the Keesara RDO, a 21-foot-wide government road had been encroached upon.

They requested HYDRAA to remove the encroachment immediately and restore the public road.

Park Land Allegedly Encroached in Balachittari Nagar

The Balachittari Nagar Colony Welfare Association complained that illegal constructions had been undertaken on park land in Survey Nos. 57, 58 and 59 at Balachittari Nagar, Bolligudem, Medipally mandal, under Boduppal Municipality.

The association stated that while buildings had already come up, construction of additional floors was continuing.

It requested HYDRAA to protect the park land and remove the encroachments.

Crescent Nagar Residents Seek Protection of Public Land

Representatives of the Crescent Nagar ECIL Employees Owners Association informed HYDRAA that illegal constructions were being carried out by encroaching upon park land and public roads in Crescent Nagar, Chengicherla, under Boduppal Municipality.

They urged HYDRAA to immediately protect lands reserved for public purposes and take action against the alleged encroachments.

During Monday’s HYDRAA Prajavani, 47 complaints were submitted regarding alleged encroachments on government lands, lakes, parks and public roads across Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The complaints included allegations of illegal land transactions, forged revenue records and unauthorized constructions. The HYDRAA Commissioner personally reviewed the grievances and assigned them to the concerned officials for further action.