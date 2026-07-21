Iran says it launched fresh strikes on US bases, assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

Tehran: Iran’s armed forces said Tuesday that they have carried out missile and drone strikes against the US bases, assets and infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan following another round of US’S attacks on Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News that its aerospace forces targeted US air defence systems, radar facilities, communications infrastructure and other military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as US military facilities in Jordan, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in ‘’retaliation’ for recent US strikes on Iran and were intended to pave the way for broader missile and drone operations against US military targets in the region.

Separately, Iran’s army said it launched missile and drone strikes against several US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Camp Arifjan, Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base and Shaikh Isa Air Base.

IRGC says have destroyed Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain using several cruise missiles. It also announced strikes in Jordan, destroying a missile defense radar system & an F-15 fighter jet inside its shelter, along with killing several US forces in Rukban region. pic.twitter.com/Axpo6Ee4Tx — Iran Nuances (@IranNuances) July 21, 2026

The IRGC also said it had struck an Amazon data centre in Bahrain, saying the attack was in response to a recent US strike on the under-construction Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

Early Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had completed another round of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centres, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defence systems. It said the operations were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC also announced that two oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via what it described as the “dangerous” southern route had caught fire after explosions and were stopped by Iranian naval forces. It warned shipping companies against using the route and reiterated that the Strait would remain closed as long as the United States continued what it called “malicious actions” in the region.

For more details: Munsif daily.com