Iran launches attacks on US assets in Jordan and Kuwait

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that its forces earlier in the day launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against US assets and facilities in Jordan and Kuwait.

In statements published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said it struck with ballistic missiles the US Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft at an airport in Jordan’s port city of Aqaba, and heavily damaged a number of them.

It added that its forces attacked with drones and destroyed an American early warning radar system in Kuwait, and targeted a warehouse of equipment and aircraft parts as well as a hangar of MQ-9 Reaper drones at the Ali Al Salem Air Base, setting on fire a number of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The IRGC said the attacks were in retaliation to the US’ frequent “aggressions” against Iran’s territory, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a post on social media platform X early Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had “successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.”

It added, “CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

In another statement released early Monday, the IRGC reiterated its warning that as long as the United States continues its “malicious actions” in the West Asia region, the Strait of Hormuz will not be safe for the shipment of oil, gas and chemical fertilisers.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC also said that it had attacked a US early-warning radar system and several military facilities in Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC said that the US early-warning radar system was “completely destroyed” in a drone strike. It said that a warehouse sheltering aviation equipment, spare parts and a drone hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base was struck in a separate attack, setting several drones ablaze, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.