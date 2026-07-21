Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Near Shamshabad ORR, RGIA Police Rescue Infant and Launch Investigation

Hyderabad: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district, triggering shock among local residents. The infant was allegedly left inside a white bag near the Airport Colony Bridge by an unidentified person. Acting on a Dial-100 alert, RGIA Police rushed to the spot, rescued the baby, shifted her to Shamshabad Government Hospital, and later transferred her to Shishu Vihar in Ameerpet for better care. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and the investigation is underway.

Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned Near Airport Colony Bridge

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a white bag near the Airport Colony Bridge on the ORR service road in #Shamshabad, Ranga Reddy district. #RGIAPolice rescued the infant after a Dial-100 alert, shifted her to hospital and later to Shishu Vihar. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/yUR0XhjjKO July 21, 2026

The heartbreaking incident came to light on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, an unidentified person allegedly abandoned a newborn baby girl by placing her inside a white bag and leaving her on the roadside near the Airport Colony Bridge.

The incident created panic and concern among people in the area.

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RGIA Police Rescue Infant After Dial-100 Alert

After receiving information through Dial-100, RGIA Police immediately reached the spot and rescued the infant.

The baby girl was shifted to the Shamshabad Government Hospital, where doctors provided primary treatment.

Following the initial medical care, the infant was shifted to Shishu Vihar, Ameerpet, for better care and protection.

Doctors Estimate Baby Was Born One or Two Days Ago

Doctors have preliminarily estimated that the baby girl was born one or two days ago.

Further medical examination and care are being provided at Shishu Vihar.

Case Registered, RGIA Police Begin Investigation

The RGIA Police have registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the incident.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the person or persons responsible for abandoning the newborn baby girl.

Police also appealed to the public to immediately contact the RGIA Police Station if anyone has any information related to the baby or the incident.

The discovery of a newborn baby girl abandoned near the Outer Ring Road service road at Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district has raised serious concern. The RGIA Police rescued the infant following a Dial-100 alert, ensured she received medical treatment at Shamshabad Government Hospital, and later shifted her to Shishu Vihar, Ameerpet. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and the investigation is currently underway. Police have requested the public to share any information with the RGIA Police Station.