Hyderabad Police Seize 8.410 Kg Ganja in Attapur, Six Held and Main Supplier from Nagpur Absconding in NDPS Case

Hyderabad Police arrested six persons, seized 8.410 kilograms of dry ganja, a motorcycle (TG13E8108), mobile phones, weighing machines, a sealing machine, and packing material in an operation at Bhopal Nagar Road, beside Hanuman Temple, Forest Land, Attapur. The case was registered as Crime No. 829/2026 under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act at Attapur Police Station. Police said the alleged supplier, Sailesh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, is absconding, while the arrested accused have been sent to judicial remand.

Police Receive Credible Information and Conduct Raid

According to the press note, on July 20, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m., the complainant, a Sub-Inspector of Police at Attapur Police Station, received credible information that a person would arrive at the open area beside Hanuman Temple, Forest Land, Bhopal Nagar Road, Attapur, on a motorcycle bearing registration number TG13E8108, carrying dry ganja for delivery to known persons at about 1:00 p.m.

The information was reduced into writing, entered in the General Diary, and communicated to the superior officer under Section 42(2) of the NDPS Act.

Police secured two mediators and the Clues Team, following which a raiding party proceeded to the spot.

Six Persons Intercepted During Raid

At about 12:50 p.m., one person arrived on the motorcycle carrying a grey and black luggage bag. Soon afterwards, five other persons approached him.

Observing their suspicious movements, the police intercepted and detained all six persons, who disclosed their identities as:

A-2: Mohd. Faizan Bakshi – Main Peddler

– Main Peddler A-3: Syed Sadiq – Sub-Peddler

– Sub-Peddler A-4: Ali Ahmed

A-5: Riyaz Ahmed Khan

A-6: Mohammed Jaffar

A-7: Tausif Baig

Police informed them of their legal rights under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. Since no contraband was suspected to be concealed on their person and it was found inside the luggage bag, the search proceeded according to law.

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Police Recover 8.410 Kg Ganja and Other Materials

According to the police, Mohd. Faizan Bakshi voluntarily confessed during enquiry that he had procured 8.5 kg of ganja from A-1 Sailesh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and had been supplying it to Syed Sadiq, who allegedly sold it to local consumers.

Based on the statement, police recovered and seized:

8.410 kilograms of dry ganja

Grey and black luggage bag

Three mobile phones

Motorcycle bearing registration number TG13E8108

Police said Syed Sadiq allegedly confessed to purchasing ganja from Mohd. Faizan Bakshi and selling it in small packets using weighing machines and a sealing machine.

Accordingly, police also seized:

Electronic weighing machines

Sealing machine

Packing covers

Empty luggage bag

Mobile phone

Police further stated that Ali Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmed Khan, Mohammed Jaffar, and Tausif Baig allegedly confessed that they had come to purchase ganja for personal consumption and further sale. Their mobile phones were also seized.

The entire seizure process was conducted in the presence of mediators and the Clues Team, and the proceedings were videographed.

The accused and seized property were brought to Attapur Police Station and deposited as per procedure.

Crime Registered Under NDPS Act

Police registered Crime No. 829/2026 under:

Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Police stated that A-1 Sailesh, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra, is absconding.

The arrested accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

Details of the Accused

A-1 (Absconding)

Sailesh

Resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra

Phone: 7078268165

A-2 (Main Peddler)

Mohd. Faizan Bakshi

Son of Mohd. Nizamuddin

19 years

Occupation: Working in Chicken Centre

Resident: Near Bharath Petrol Pump , Pillar No. 207 , Akbar Hill, Dairy Farm, Rajendranagar , Ranga Reddy District

, , , Phone: 6302036672

A-3 (Sub-Peddler)

Syed Sadiq

Son of Late Ghalib

40 years

Occupation: Driver

Resident: H.No. 1-3-50, Budwel, Rajendranagar, Ranga Reddy District

Phone: 9059681340

A-4 (Purchaser)

Ali Ahmed

Son of Wali Ahmed

55 years

Occupation: Roller Mechanic

Resident: Near Azmath Kirana Store, 9 Number, Attapur, Ranga Reddy District

Phone: 7997014534

A-5 (Purchaser)

Riyaz Ahmed Khan

Son of Younus Ahmed Khan

22 years

Occupation: Pest Control

Resident: Near MGM Bakery, Warasiguda, Secunderabad

Phone: 9160701606

A-6 (Purchaser)

Mohammed Jaffar

Son of Mohd. Sikinder

21 years

Occupation: AC Technician

Resident: Near Lukman Medical, 9 Number, Attapur, Ranga Reddy District

Phone: 7780252190

A-7 (Purchaser)

Tausif Baig

Son of Habeeb Baig

22 years

Occupation: Wooden Work

Resident: Near Lukman Medical, 9 Number, Attapur, Ranga Reddy District ; Native of Warda Junction, Nagpur, Maharashtra

; Native of Phone: 8459886224

Property Seized

Police seized:

8.410 kilograms of dry ganja

Grey and black luggage bag

Dark green empty luggage bag

Motorcycle TG13E8108

Multiple mobile phones

Tek One weighing machine

weighing machine AEKS100 weighing machine

weighing machine Long Way weighing machine

weighing machine Ganga Poly sealing machine

sealing machine Packing covers weighing about 2.150 grams

Senior Officers Appreciate Police Team

The arrests were made under the supervision of:

Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS , Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad

, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Sri S. Sreenivas, IPS , DCP, Rajendranagar Zone

, DCP, Rajendranagar Zone Sri T. Srinivas , ACP, Rajendranagar Division

, ACP, Rajendranagar Division Sri A. Seethaiah , SHO, Attapur Police Station

, SHO, Attapur Police Station SOT Rajendranagar Team

The press note stated that the good work carried out by the police team was highly appreciated and would be suitably rewarded.

The press note was issued by the Inspector of Police, Attapur Police Station, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Police seized 8.410 kilograms of dry ganja and arrested six accused in Crime No. 829/2026 registered under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act at Attapur Police Station. The operation was conducted at Bhopal Nagar Road, beside Hanuman Temple, Forest Land, Attapur, leading to the seizure of ganja, a motorcycle, weighing machines, a sealing machine, packing material, and mobile phones. Police said the alleged supplier, Sailesh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, remains absconding, while the arrested accused have been remanded to judicial custody.