Hyderabad Police Seize 8.410 Kg Ganja in Attapur, Six Held and Main Supplier from Nagpur Absconding in NDPS Case
Hyderabad Police seized 8.410 kg of ganja in Attapur and arrested six accused in Crime No. 829/2026 under the NDPS Act. The alleged supplier from Nagpur is absconding.
Hyderabad Police arrested six persons, seized 8.410 kilograms of dry ganja, a motorcycle (TG13E8108), mobile phones, weighing machines, a sealing machine, and packing material in an operation at Bhopal Nagar Road, beside Hanuman Temple, Forest Land, Attapur. The case was registered as Crime No. 829/2026 under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act at Attapur Police Station. Police said the alleged supplier, Sailesh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, is absconding, while the arrested accused have been sent to judicial remand.
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Police Receive Credible Information and Conduct Raid
According to the press note, on July 20, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m., the complainant, a Sub-Inspector of Police at Attapur Police Station, received credible information that a person would arrive at the open area beside Hanuman Temple, Forest Land, Bhopal Nagar Road, Attapur, on a motorcycle bearing registration number TG13E8108, carrying dry ganja for delivery to known persons at about 1:00 p.m.
The information was reduced into writing, entered in the General Diary, and communicated to the superior officer under Section 42(2) of the NDPS Act.
Police secured two mediators and the Clues Team, following which a raiding party proceeded to the spot.
Six Persons Intercepted During Raid
At about 12:50 p.m., one person arrived on the motorcycle carrying a grey and black luggage bag. Soon afterwards, five other persons approached him.
Observing their suspicious movements, the police intercepted and detained all six persons, who disclosed their identities as:
- A-2: Mohd. Faizan Bakshi – Main Peddler
- A-3: Syed Sadiq – Sub-Peddler
- A-4: Ali Ahmed
- A-5: Riyaz Ahmed Khan
- A-6: Mohammed Jaffar
- A-7: Tausif Baig
Police informed them of their legal rights under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. Since no contraband was suspected to be concealed on their person and it was found inside the luggage bag, the search proceeded according to law.
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Police Recover 8.410 Kg Ganja and Other Materials
According to the police, Mohd. Faizan Bakshi voluntarily confessed during enquiry that he had procured 8.5 kg of ganja from A-1 Sailesh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and had been supplying it to Syed Sadiq, who allegedly sold it to local consumers.
Based on the statement, police recovered and seized:
- 8.410 kilograms of dry ganja
- Grey and black luggage bag
- Three mobile phones
- Motorcycle bearing registration number TG13E8108
Police said Syed Sadiq allegedly confessed to purchasing ganja from Mohd. Faizan Bakshi and selling it in small packets using weighing machines and a sealing machine.
Accordingly, police also seized:
- Electronic weighing machines
- Sealing machine
- Packing covers
- Empty luggage bag
- Mobile phone
Police further stated that Ali Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmed Khan, Mohammed Jaffar, and Tausif Baig allegedly confessed that they had come to purchase ganja for personal consumption and further sale. Their mobile phones were also seized.
The entire seizure process was conducted in the presence of mediators and the Clues Team, and the proceedings were videographed.
The accused and seized property were brought to Attapur Police Station and deposited as per procedure.
Crime Registered Under NDPS Act
Police registered Crime No. 829/2026 under:
- Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
Police stated that A-1 Sailesh, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra, is absconding.
The arrested accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.
Details of the Accused
A-1 (Absconding)
- Sailesh
- Resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra
- Phone: 7078268165
A-2 (Main Peddler)
- Mohd. Faizan Bakshi
- Son of Mohd. Nizamuddin
- 19 years
- Occupation: Working in Chicken Centre
- Resident: Near Bharath Petrol Pump, Pillar No. 207, Akbar Hill, Dairy Farm, Rajendranagar, Ranga Reddy District
- Phone: 6302036672
A-3 (Sub-Peddler)
- Syed Sadiq
- Son of Late Ghalib
- 40 years
- Occupation: Driver
- Resident: H.No. 1-3-50, Budwel, Rajendranagar, Ranga Reddy District
- Phone: 9059681340
A-4 (Purchaser)
- Ali Ahmed
- Son of Wali Ahmed
- 55 years
- Occupation: Roller Mechanic
- Resident: Near Azmath Kirana Store, 9 Number, Attapur, Ranga Reddy District
- Phone: 7997014534
A-5 (Purchaser)
- Riyaz Ahmed Khan
- Son of Younus Ahmed Khan
- 22 years
- Occupation: Pest Control
- Resident: Near MGM Bakery, Warasiguda, Secunderabad
- Phone: 9160701606
A-6 (Purchaser)
- Mohammed Jaffar
- Son of Mohd. Sikinder
- 21 years
- Occupation: AC Technician
- Resident: Near Lukman Medical, 9 Number, Attapur, Ranga Reddy District
- Phone: 7780252190
A-7 (Purchaser)
- Tausif Baig
- Son of Habeeb Baig
- 22 years
- Occupation: Wooden Work
- Resident: Near Lukman Medical, 9 Number, Attapur, Ranga Reddy District; Native of Warda Junction, Nagpur, Maharashtra
- Phone: 8459886224
Property Seized
Police seized:
- 8.410 kilograms of dry ganja
- Grey and black luggage bag
- Dark green empty luggage bag
- Motorcycle TG13E8108
- Multiple mobile phones
- Tek One weighing machine
- AEKS100 weighing machine
- Long Way weighing machine
- Ganga Poly sealing machine
- Packing covers weighing about 2.150 grams
Senior Officers Appreciate Police Team
The arrests were made under the supervision of:
- Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad
- Sri S. Sreenivas, IPS, DCP, Rajendranagar Zone
- Sri T. Srinivas, ACP, Rajendranagar Division
- Sri A. Seethaiah, SHO, Attapur Police Station
- SOT Rajendranagar Team
The press note stated that the good work carried out by the police team was highly appreciated and would be suitably rewarded.
The press note was issued by the Inspector of Police, Attapur Police Station, Hyderabad.
Hyderabad Police seized 8.410 kilograms of dry ganja and arrested six accused in Crime No. 829/2026 registered under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act at Attapur Police Station. The operation was conducted at Bhopal Nagar Road, beside Hanuman Temple, Forest Land, Attapur, leading to the seizure of ganja, a motorcycle, weighing machines, a sealing machine, packing material, and mobile phones. Police said the alleged supplier, Sailesh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, remains absconding, while the arrested accused have been remanded to judicial custody.