Minister of State Jitendra Singh Meets Rahul Gandhi as Congress Protests Outside PM’s Residence Over Paper Leaks

Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh met Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence after the Congress staged a sit-in protest over alleged paper leaks and the police crackdown on protesting students. The protest took place outside the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, where Congress leaders demanded accountability, an apology from the government, and action over the NEET paper leak issue. The protest remained ongoing while the government reached out through Dr Jitendra Singh.

Dr Jitendra Singh Holds Talks With Rahul Gandhi During Protest

A dramatic political development unfolded outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday when senior Congress leaders staged a sit-in dharna.

Television visuals showed Rahul Gandhi along with several Congress leaders sitting on the protest while Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the PMO, reached the protest site as the government’s representative to hear their grievances.

The grievances raised by the Congress reportedly related to paper leaks and the police crackdown on protesting students.

Political observers described the move as a tactful attempt by the government to open channels of communication with the protesting leaders.

Congress Demands Government Apology Over Student Crackdown

The Congress strongly objected to the police action against students on Monday and demanded that the government apologise for being “insincere and insensitive” to the students’ cause.

The party accused the government of failing to address the concerns of students and instead taking action against those protesting.

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Protest March to PM’s Residence Over NEET Paper Leak

The Congress protest came a day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) organised a ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest.

Members of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party (SP) also held a foot march from Parliament to Jantar Mantar, demanding the government’s accountability over paper leaks.

Among the prominent Congress leaders participating in the sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence were:

Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

KC Venugopal

Jairam Ramesh

DK Shivakumar

Several other Congress leaders

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress leaders gathered outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. From there, they began a march to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, a distance of about one kilometre.

Congress Questions Delay in Action on NEET Paper Leak

The Congress intensified its attack on the government by questioning why no one had been held accountable for the NEET paper leaks till date.

The party also asked why the government was allegedly focused on crushing the voice of students instead of responding to their demands.

Lok Sabha Proceedings Disrupted

Earlier on Tuesday, proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted over the issue.

The House was eventually adjourned for the day after the Congress demanded an urgent discussion on the alleged police crackdown, lathi charge, and tear-gas shelling on protesting students.

The Congress protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg over the NEET paper leak issue and the alleged police crackdown on protesting students saw an important development as MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders to hear their grievances. The Congress continues to demand accountability, an apology from the government, and action over the paper leak issue, while the matter remains a major political flashpoint.