Pulmonologist Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali Says Traffic Police and Factory Workers Face High Risk of Lung Damage

Hyderabad: Occupational lung diseases are silently affecting thousands of workers across India, according to Hyderabad-based pulmonologist Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali. Speaking during a health awareness programme, the chest specialist warned that prolonged exposure to industrial dust, smoke, chemicals, and polluted air is steadily increasing the risk of serious lung diseases. He urged regular lung screening, early diagnosis, and preventive measures to reduce irreversible lung damage.

Occupational Lung Diseases Rising Across India, Says Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali

Air pollution is no longer the only threat to respiratory health.

According to Hyderabad-based pulmonologist Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali, millions of workers are unknowingly damaging their lungs every day simply because of the environment in which they work.

Speaking during a health awareness programme, Dr. Ali warned that occupational lung diseases are rising steadily across India due to prolonged exposure to industrial dust, smoke, chemicals, and polluted air.

Traffic Police, Construction Workers Among Highest-Risk Professions

Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali identified several professions that require regular lung screening because of continuous exposure to harmful particles.

The high-risk occupations include:

Traffic Police Personnel

Construction Workers

Granite & Marble Workers

Mining Employees

Factory Labourers

Chemical Industry Staff

Plastic Manufacturing Workers

According to the specialist, many of these workers inhale harmful particles for years before symptoms begin to appear.

Occupational Lung Diseases Develop Slowly

Dr. Ali explained that unlike sudden illnesses, occupational lung diseases often develop silently over time.

He said the early symptoms may include:

Mild cough

Wheezing

Breathlessness while climbing stairs

Reduced exercise capacity

Frequent chest infections

He cautioned that by the time many workers seek medical treatment, significant lung damage has already occurred.

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Regular Lung Screening Can Help Detect Disease Early

The Hyderabad chest specialist recommended regular health assessments for people working in dusty or polluted industries.

He advised the following screening tests:

Pulmonary Function Test (PFT)

Chest X-ray

Specialist evaluation by a pulmonologist

According to Dr. Ali, early diagnosis allows treatment before irreversible lung damage develops.

Indoor Air Pollution Also Increases Respiratory Risks

Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali also highlighted that indoor air pollution is an often-overlooked cause of respiratory illnesses.

He identified the following sources as contributors:

Mosquito coils

Chemical repellents

Poor ventilation

Paint fumes

The pulmonologist urged citizens to:

Plant more trees

Improve ventilation in homes and workplaces

Use protective masks whenever occupational exposure cannot be avoided

Conclusion

Hyderabad-based pulmonologist Dr. Mohammad Mukarram Ali has warned that occupational lung diseases are rising across India, with traffic police personnel, construction workers, granite and marble workers, mining employees, factory labourers, chemical industry staff, and plastic manufacturing workers facing the highest risk due to prolonged exposure to industrial dust, smoke, chemicals, and polluted air. He stressed that regular Pulmonary Function Tests (PFT), Chest X-rays, specialist evaluations, and preventive measures can help detect disease early and prevent irreversible lung damage.