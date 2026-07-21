Telangana

Telangana: Ola, Uber & Rapido Services Likely to Be Hit on July 22

App-based cab drivers, auto drivers, delivery partners, and goods transport workers across Telangana will observe a statewide flash strike on July 22.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 July 2026 - 16:01
Telangana: Ola, Uber & Rapido Services Likely to Be Hit on July 22
Telangana: Ola, Uber & Rapido Services Likely to Be Hit on July 22

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App-based cab drivers, auto drivers, delivery partners, and goods transport workers across Telangana will observe a statewide flash strike on July 22, which is expected to disrupt services offered by Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Porter, and other platforms.

The workers are demanding:
✅ A minimum base fare
✅ Fair per-kilometre and per-minute charges
✅ Welfare schemes and social security benefits
✅ Regulation of aggregator companies
✅ Immediate implementation of Gig & Platform Workers Rules and Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2025

Union leaders said they regret the inconvenience caused to the public but stated that years of unresolved issues have left them with no option. They also warned that if their demands are not addressed, they will launch an indefinite strike from August 8.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 July 2026 - 16:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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