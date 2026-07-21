High time for Centre to address demand for accountability, education reforms: BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that it is high time for the Centre to address the demand for accountability and education reforms.

The BRS leader said he had predicted a Gen Z protest in the country.

“About 10 months ago, I had made a comment at a media event that a Gen-Z protest is imminent in our country if the aspirations of youngsters are not addressed. After yesterday’s Delhi protest, it is high time for the Union Govt to address the demand for accountability and education reforms,” Rama Rao posted on ‘X’.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, earlier condemned the police action against the protesters, terming it ‘undemocratic’ and ‘shameful’.

“Delhi Police lathicharging peaceful, unarmed protestors is extremely undemocratic and shameful. You cannot answer questions with lathis and tear gas The Constitution gives every citizen the right to question. That right cannot be beaten out of us. I strongly condemn this,” said the former minister.

“Union Govt must stop muzzling dissent immediately. In solidarity with every student and citizen fighting for accountability. Stay safe,” wrote KTR.

The ruling Congress party in Telangana on Monday night held a ‘Mashal March’ in Hyderabad, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue of NEET paper leak.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar and Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin participated in the protest.

Speaking to media persons, Ponnam Prabhakar said Dharmendra Pradhan should step down, owning moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak. He condemned the police lathi-charge on protestors in Delhi.

On Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy backed the students protesting in Delhi and demanded an immediate end to ‘police brutality’ and accountability in the NEET and other paper leaks scandal.

The Chief Minister posted on social media that students from across India who converged to demand justice over the NEET paper-leak scandal were beaten up with lathis and tear gas when they were marching to Parliament to draw attention to their struggle.

“The Central government is using police force to silence the very youth whose future it has endangered. Every blow struck against a protesting student exposes the BJP’s fear of questions, truth and democratic dissent,” he said.

“I firmly stand with India’s students, and we demand an immediate end to police brutality, accountability in the NEET and other paper leaks scandal,” he added.